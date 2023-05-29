VANDALS have again targeted junior sports facilities, tearing up a trail along the playing surface at another Newcastle field.
Deep tyre tracks were ripped into the grass at Hudson Park, Adamstown, some time on Saturday night or Sunday morning.
The park is home to Kotara Bears junior rugby league club.
In a post on social media, the club urged people in the area to keep an eye out and report reckless damage.
"This behaviour unfairly impacts our kids, club and community," the club said in a Facebook post.
While police told the Newcastle Herald on Monday the damage had not yet been officially reported, they urged anyone who witnessed vandalism anywhere to report it immediately.
"Incidents of vandalism that are reported to NSW Police are investigated by officers from the relevant police district, and where required, high-visibility patrols and taskings of the area are increased," police said.
The damage at Adamstown came about a fortnight after similar vandalism at Federal Park, Wallsend, which prompted state MP Sonia Hornery to call out the "absolutely flogs" responsible for the "idiotic behaviour".
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.