Deep tyre tracks torn through surface at Hudson Park, Adamstown

Updated May 29 2023 - 4:31pm, first published 3:00pm
The damaged field at Hudson Park in Adamstown. Picture by Simone De Peak
The damaged field at Hudson Park in Adamstown. Picture by Simone De Peak

VANDALS have again targeted junior sports facilities, tearing up a trail along the playing surface at another Newcastle field.

