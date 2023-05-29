Shiploaders light up in Aboriginal flag colours for Reconciliation Week

Shiploaders at Carrington will light up in the colours of the Aboriginal flag for National Reconciliation Week.
Port Waratah Coal Services will light up two shiploaders - one red and one yellow - against the black sky each night until June 3.
This year's Reconciliation Week theme is "be a voice for generations".
Port Waratah has illuminated its two shiploaders at Carrington wharf each year since 2018. They will again be lit up for NAIDOC Week July 2-9.
Port Waratah CEO Hennie du Plooy said the organisation would also invest an extra $100,000 per year in its Community Investment and Partnership Program to include a Partnerships for Reconciliation priority area.
The Partnerships for Reconciliation priority area will focus on projects and initiatives that support local contributions to the National Agreement on Closing the Gap socio-economic outcome areas and targets.
