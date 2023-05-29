Shiploaders light up in Aboriginal flag colours for Reconciliation Week

Newcastle Herald
Port Waratah shiploaders lit in Aboriginal flag colours for Reconciliation Week

Updated May 29 2023 - 6:18pm, first published 6:00pm
Shiploaders at Carrington will light up in the colours of the Aboriginal flag for National Reconciliation Week.

