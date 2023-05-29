Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

Business Hunter says regional unemployment rate 'defying gravity' amid economic headwinds

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
Updated May 29 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HunterNet CEO Ivan Waterfield says the region's manufacturing sector is "crying out" for workers.
HunterNet CEO Ivan Waterfield says the region's manufacturing sector is "crying out" for workers.

Business Hunter says the region's unemployment rate is "defying gravity" despite rising cost pressures and housing shortages.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Parris

Michael Parris

Journalist

Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.