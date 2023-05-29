Newcastle Herald
Health Services Union to hold industrial action at hospitals across the state, including John Hunter and Morisset

Updated May 29 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 3:30pm
Ambulances at John Hunter Hospital in November 2022. Picture Max Mason-Hubers
Staff at John Hunter and Morisset hospitals will stop work for an hour on Wednesday to urge the Minns government to boost wages.

