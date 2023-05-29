WESTS coach Rick Stone and Central mentor Phil Williams know their respective teams have little time to waste if they want to feature in Newcastle Rugby League's finals series for 2023 after reaching the halfway mark of the season outside the top five.
Maitland, Cessnock (16) and Wyong (14) make up the top three while Lakes, Northern Hawks (6) and Kurri Kurri (2) find themselves down the bottom of the rankings.
"We've got to get a wriggle on really," Stone told the Newcastle Herald on Monday.
"The competition is halfway over and we've won twice and had a draw from eight games [plus a bye].
"I know the context of the competition can change if you string a few wins together but for us, time is running out."
Central now hit a "difficult" away stretch against Entrance, Cessnock and Kurri.
"We probably left a point out there [draw v Wests] and Macquarie was an iffy game so there's three. We've probably let four or five points go and that probably would have been par," Williams said.
"We're a long way away but we're not far away. There's some things to tidy up but we've just got to be better in every aspect. The next three weeks will be be difficult but we'll see where we're at."
Stone ultimately viewed Sunday's result as a "point gained" with Wests coming back from 14-4 down to level late in proceedings.
Rosellas winger Malu Fiu scored a hat-trick while captain Ben Stone was clocked making over 60 tackles.
Central's Justin Worley was put on report for a high tackle and spent the last 10 minutes in the sin bin alongside Wests substitute Liam Wiscombe, who was punished for retaliation.
Two-time Newcastle RL player of the year Luke Walsh, recently making a mid-season switch to junior club the Rosellas, finds himself up against former sides Central (2021, 2022) and the Northern Hawks (2023) in back-to-back fixtures.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
