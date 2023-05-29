Newcastle Herald
Wests, Central reassess at halfway point of Newcastle Rugby League season after playing out 14-all draw

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
May 29 2023 - 7:00pm
Wests captain Ben Stone made over 60 tackles against Central on Sunday. Picture by Marina Neil
WESTS coach Rick Stone and Central mentor Phil Williams know their respective teams have little time to waste if they want to feature in Newcastle Rugby League's finals series for 2023 after reaching the halfway mark of the season outside the top five.

