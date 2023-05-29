Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Formula 3 rookie Christian Mansell hails maiden Monaco spin 'amazing experience'

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated May 29 2023 - 5:13pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter driver Christian Mansell competing in F3 in Monaco on the weekend. Picture Dutch Photo Agency
Hunter driver Christian Mansell competing in F3 in Monaco on the weekend. Picture Dutch Photo Agency

HUNTER driver Christian Mansell will quickly reset for Spain this weekend, failing to secure any Formula 3 points in Monaco but describing it as an "amazing experience".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.