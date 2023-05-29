HUNTER driver Christian Mansell will quickly reset for Spain this weekend, failing to secure any Formula 3 points in Monaco but describing it as an "amazing experience".
Mansell, competing at the iconic motorsport venue for the first time in his career, finished 17th in the feature race and 20th in the sprint race across Saturday and Sunday.
The 18-year-old initially qualified 18th.
"It's been an amazing experience visiting Monaco. It's got a unique atmosphere to it and the circuit is a real challenge that we have all enjoyed," Mansell said.
"The weekend was unfortunately determined by qualifying which didn't go as we had planned.
"Traffic problems were not as bad thankfully, but just as we were looking good to put in a time to challenge for the top 12 position that we wanted, a car put itself in the wall and we had to back off. That's Monaco though."
In his maiden F3 campaign, Mansell sits 16th overall and collected his four championship points on home soil in Australia last month.
He missed out in Bahrain's season opener and Monaco while a recent Italian round was called off because of bad weather.
"I'm now looking forward to Barcelona [June 3-4]," Mansell said.
"It's a track I've had plenty of racing and testing experience around in single-seaters, so we can go there and push hard for a great result which I feel we're on the verge of."
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
