Newcastle Knights coach Ronald Griffiths has one word to sum up what pre-season training will look like for the NRLW defending premiers: "Hard".
In his second season in charge, Griffiths has assembled a 28-player squad he believes can take the club to back-to-back titles.
But the Knights mentor is under no illusions about what it will take to do so.
"You talk about Newcastle as a club and that's what it was built on - grit and determination and hard work," Griffiths said as the Knights prepared to kick off a seven-week pre-season on Monday night.
"I reckon I rolled out this line last year, when people turn off the M1 and come down that link road, they know they're in for a long afternoon, and I don't see that changing.
"They get to MJs [McDonald Jones Stadium] on a Sunday afternoon and it's going to be tough, and we need to train like that to be able to produce that performance on Saturday or Sunday.
"We've got some world-class staff in terms of elite level so the program that they roll out here for the players is probably world-leading in some senses, but it will also be some old-fashioned hard work out there as well."
Griffiths estimates a 50 per cent turnover of players from last season, when they beat Parramatta 32-12 to claim grand final glory, but feels the club has assembled a "nicely rounded squad".
They have lost some big hitters, including co-captain Millie Boyle to the Roosters, but have re-signed a wealth of talent and experience headed by Tamika Upton, Hannah and Jesse Southwell, Caitlan Johnston and Yasmin Clydsdale.
Knights new signings include New Zealand internationals Abigail Roache and Laishon Albert-Jones and the Herald understands the squad will be completed with the addition of Great Britian five-eighth Georgia Roache.
Roache is believed to have agreed to terms subject to visa approval.
Inspirational Newcastle Paralympian Lauren Parker addressed the squad on Saturday before pre-season commenced.
"[Lauren Parker] came in and addressed the team around the adversity she's faced ... tonight we'll do a little connection piece before we start training to get to know a little bit more of our players and what it means for them to be here and what's going to drive them this year, the players and staff," Griffiths said.
"We need some real clarity around what we're trying to achieve at the back end of the year, then understanding the values of our club, the tradition, what's it's built on the back of and what it means to play in Newcastle, the Newcastle way."
The Knights open their premiership defence in an expanded 10-team competition against the Dragons at McDonald Jones Stadium on July 22.
"I've got no doubt it will be hard, but I reckon we're in a great place to make sure that every time we walk off that field, our community are proud of what we did," Griffiths said.
Newcastle will play Brisbane in a trial game in Maitland on July 8.
