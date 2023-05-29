Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Knights set for 'hard' pre-season with eye on back-to-back NRLW premierships

By Renee Valentine
Updated May 29 2023 - 6:39pm, first published 6:00pm
NSW and Australian representative Yasmin Clydsdale will again be a key player as the Knights chase back-to-back premierships in NRLW. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Newcastle Knights coach Ronald Griffiths has one word to sum up what pre-season training will look like for the NRLW defending premiers: "Hard".

