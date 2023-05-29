Newcastle Herald
Home/Community News

Walka Water Works: more than 200 attend Save Walka Community Alliance's rally

Chloe Coleman
By Chloe Coleman
Updated May 29 2023 - 6:15pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The group rallied at Walka Water Works to voice their opposition to the planned holiday park on Sunday. Picture by David Atkinson
The group rallied at Walka Water Works to voice their opposition to the planned holiday park on Sunday. Picture by David Atkinson

PROTESTS against a planned holiday caravan park at Maitland's Walka Water Works have stepped up, with more than 200 people rallying against the $15.1 million project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Coleman

Chloe Coleman

Journalist

Chloe Coleman is a journalist at the Maitland Mercury covering general news. Contact her on chloe.coleman@maitlandmercury.com.au.

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.