SMASHED windows, peeling wallpaper and ageing shag pile carpet would turn most home buyers off.
But for renovators, looking beyond the faults can often become lucrative, particularly when buying the worst house on the best street.
Here are five homes on sought-after streets that are ready for renovation across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie:
10 Warrah Street, Hamilton East
This house on Warrah Street is the perfect example of the worst house on the best street.
After being left uninhabited for almost a decade, the four-bedroom, one-bathroom brick California bungalow is in dire need of a full renovation.
With a lot of work, this home could become a goldmine.
Warrah Street placed eighth on a list of Top 25 streets in Newcastle and Port Stephens compiled by Suburbtrends in 2022.
The street with the current highest median house price was selected for each suburb and Warrah Street was listed among the top 10.
Homes on the street hold a median value of $2,438,500, according to Suburbtrends.
Structurally, the home has "good bones", according to Wilton Lemke Stewart listing agent Tom Lemke who is taking the property to auction on June 21 with a guide of $1.5 million.
"It's a good base for someone to come in and create something special," Mr Lemke said.
"When you look at the price point, it would be the cheapest house on the eastern side of Stewart Avenue."
The single-level home is positioned on 576 square metres and has original features retained throughout including lead light windows and decorative plasterwork ceilings.
However, there is a lot of work that needs be to undertaken internally and externally, including the bathroom and kitchen which are both unusable.
Mr Lemke said the north-facing backyard offers enough space to extend and add a pool.
"We have had 40 enquiries on the property so far and we had 13 groups through on the weekend, and have four contracts out," he said.
"Buyers love the block size and the position."
The house is open for inspection on June 3 at 2.30pm.
The median house value in Hamilton East is $1.35 million, according to CoreLogic.
116 Dumaresq Street Hamilton
Dumaresq Street is one of Hamilton's most sought-after addresses.
The street has some of the best examples of classic Federation-style homes, many of which have been renovated into the 21th century.
The median house value on the street is $2,415,500, according to Suburbtrends.
This three-bedroom Torrens titled home in original condition is positioned on 514 square metres overlooking Newcastle Racecourse and is a short walk to the cafes, bars and restaurants on Beaumont Street.
Held by the same family for around 80 years, the home features 12-foot high ceilings, large bedrooms and a wrap-around verandah.
The bathroom and kitchen are both in original condition, including retro cabinetry in the kitchen and a pink bathroom with a blue basin and tub.
Listing agent Brad Wallace from Raine and Horne Newcastle has listed the property for sale with a guide of $950,000.
"We have had a lot of enquiry from renovators looking at it," Mr Wallace said.
"There would be great upside and potential long-term for this one as a renovated property."
The median house price in Hamilton is $998,000, according to CoreLogic.
20 Jean Street, Belmont
A retro kitchen, dated wallpaper and green carpet are all featured in this humble two-bedroom, one-bathroom home at Belmont.
Positioned on a corner block at Jean and Crown Streets, and within walking distance of Green Point Reserve, this home offers a prime location for those wanting to live near the lake.
The home will go to auction on June 15 with a guide of $700,000 to $770,000 with JL Hooker Belmont's Steven Georgalas.
"The potential for this one is great," the agent said.
"We broke the street record there last year for circa $2.5 million for a house with a view, so if you added a second storey, location-wise, you are buying on one of the best streets on Belmont.
"An unrenovated four-bedroom home on the street recently sold for $1.3 million, so if you pick this one up for somewhere in the vicinity of that early $700,000 mark, there is lots of upside."
The owner has already begun renovating the home, with a new bathroom ready to go but the rest of the home is a blank canvas.
"The floorplan is quite workable. You could gut the inside and keep the external walls and rework that floorplan completely," Mr Georgalas said.
"It's great for a first home buyer because you are still getting a premier spot in Belmont and if you did the right renovation there is upside on a resale value."
The property is open for inspection on May 31 at 4pm.
The median house price in Belmont is $765,000, according to CoreLogic.
4 Farm Street, Speers Point
Farm Street is one of the priciest addresses in Speers Point.
In the past two years, five homes on the street have sold for more than $1.5 million, including 5 Farm Street which pulled in a record $2.25 million in December.
This 1960s-era home at 4 Farm Street offers plenty of scope to renovate, and includes the added bonus of expansive lake views from its elevated position.
Set on 670 square metres, the three-bedroom, one-bathroom home is three blocks from the lake foreshore and features an open-plan living, dining and retro kitchen.
The large block could accommodate an extension.
"This home is very liveable as is, but presents an obvious opportunity to capitalise on its position and views with an extensive renovation or extension," listing agent Craig Avery from Avery Property Professionals said.
The median house price in Speers Point is $834,000, according to CoreLogic.
109 Beach Road, Wangi Wangi
Capturing views across Lake Macquarie, Beach Road is one of Wangi Wangi's best addresses.
Set on 613 square metres, this two-level home is for sale the first time since it was built by its owner in the 1990s.
The timber and brick home has million-dollar views and a prized waterfront location but inside requires a revamp that could turn it into a prized lakeside property.
A large deck at the front of the property's highlight with its expansive views.
Inside features high cathedral ceilings with exposed timber beams and an open-plan living area upstairs with a slow-combustion fireplace.
The living room leads out to the back deck which overlooks the backyard and bushland reserve at the rear of the property.
The floor coverings are incomplete in some areas of the home, while the bathroom and kitchen are ready to be dragged out of the 90s.
The property is set to go to auction with PRD's Josh Logan-Pye on June 17 with a guide of $800,000.
"It's a great spot right across the road from the water but it does need a fair bit of work," the agent said.
"It needs a complete overhaul internally, it needs new kitchen and bathrooms, new flooring, repainting and new lighting, so it is the complete renovator's delight."
The agent said the property has attracted interest from Sydney buyers looking at it as a weekender or short-term holiday rental.
"If someone wanted to come in and renovate it, it would be a great Airbnb or weekend getaway," he said.
The property is open for inspection on June 3 at 1pm.
The median house price in Wangi Wangi is $805,000, according to CoreLogic.
