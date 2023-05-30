Newcastle Herald
Letters

Letters and short takes May 31 2023

By Letters to the Editor
May 31 2023 - 4:00am
An electric vehicle charging at Dixon Park.
WITH the latest news telling us that power bills are going to continually rise, which goes against pre-election assurances, I believe it is timely to have a look at the viability of electric passenger cars. Apart from generally being more expensive to buy than fossil-fuel powered cars, I think the beneficial effect electric vehicles (EVs) have on the environment is, at best, marginal.

