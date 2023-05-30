With 15 million passenger cars registered in Australia, usage equates to 45,000 tonnes of fuel daily. When it is considered one passenger liner consumes 250 tonnes each day, 180 liners use the equivalent of one day's Australian passenger car consumption. Container ships use 250 to 400 tonnes a day, therefore 112 to 180 ships consume the equivalent of one day's consumption. The most efficient airliners use 100 tonnes of fuel flying between Sydney and the US west coast. Also, it should be remembered fuel used in large ships is not the clean, heavily-refined fuel used in our cars; it is generally heavy fuel oil containing many more pollutants. When the total number of large ships and aircraft is taken into account, driving an EV may offer an extremely minimal effect on our atmosphere. However, if driving these vehicles makes the owner feel good, they are having some positive effect.