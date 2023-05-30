WITH the latest news telling us that power bills are going to continually rise, which goes against pre-election assurances, I believe it is timely to have a look at the viability of electric passenger cars. Apart from generally being more expensive to buy than fossil-fuel powered cars, I think the beneficial effect electric vehicles (EVs) have on the environment is, at best, marginal.
Some simple mathematics will demonstrate the proposition. In Australia, most passenger cars travel on average about 20,000 kilometres or less a year, using about eight litres of fuel per 100 kilometres. That equates to 1600 litres a year. At average specific gravity of 0.75, this equates to 1.2 tonnes a year, or three kilograms a day.
With 15 million passenger cars registered in Australia, usage equates to 45,000 tonnes of fuel daily. When it is considered one passenger liner consumes 250 tonnes each day, 180 liners use the equivalent of one day's Australian passenger car consumption. Container ships use 250 to 400 tonnes a day, therefore 112 to 180 ships consume the equivalent of one day's consumption. The most efficient airliners use 100 tonnes of fuel flying between Sydney and the US west coast. Also, it should be remembered fuel used in large ships is not the clean, heavily-refined fuel used in our cars; it is generally heavy fuel oil containing many more pollutants. When the total number of large ships and aircraft is taken into account, driving an EV may offer an extremely minimal effect on our atmosphere. However, if driving these vehicles makes the owner feel good, they are having some positive effect.
THE introduction of the electric car in Saturday's Newcastle Herald was rather impressive, to the point that who wouldn't want an electric car ('EVs in 2023', Herald 26/5). However, I believe this is putting the cart before the horse.
An electric car will use similar daily power as the average house, a two-car family possibly even more. With no immediate plan to increase power supply by at least 100 per cent (when at present power shortages are expected come summer, maybe this winter) I wouldn't be in a hurry to buy an electric car. Rooftop solar is expected to carry this burden, but it is also expected to power houses. While it may be a good source of power, it's not that good.
The various taxes collected from the sale and distribution of petrol will therefore need to come from the sale of electricity. When combined with the government subsidies paid for renewable energy, I fear an electric car will be out of the question for the average family until an unlimited supply of power is available, which doesn't require government subsidy.
I can't see the battery car revolution working in Australia, at least not for the average family on a budget.
I BELIEVE the debate around the leasing of City of Newcastle's inland pools has become a farce ('MP hits back in pool saga', Newcastle Herald 26/5). I think it is clear that pools owned and run by councils provide much better amenity and service to the public, who of course as ratepayers own the pools.
The facilities provided by a third party cannot be the same as a council-run pool. The third party is, at some level, in it for profit, whereas a council could run on the basis of meeting costs and providing an important service to its ratepayers. After all, isn't that the function of local councils?
While the pools are not privately owned, the daily running of the pools is privatised in my view. This is the area that affects the public when they use the pools. For Labor councillors to recuse themselves from weighing in, when such an important decision is to be made about the pools for the next 21 years, is appalling. I am quite surprised that Labor councillors would be willing to potentially let a third party keep running public pools, as I always thought that Labor was about looking after the average person. What a shameful situation.
I WRITE on behalf of the not-for-profit Mental Illness Fellowship of Australia (MIFA) to highlight that it is critical that much more is done to help Australians who have a severe or complex mental illness.
A massive 154,000 Australians who have a severe and complex mental illness are getting absolutely no support from either the National Disability Insurance Scheme or other federal and state/territory programs.
To put it in perspective, 154,000 is enough people to fill 388 standard jumbo jets. The issue is on a substantial scale.
Without adequate support, people with severe and complex mental illnesses may die up to 23 years earlier than the general population. About 50 per cent of people with the most severe mental illness attempt suicide (compared with 3.7 per cent of the general population).
There is so much work to do. We know there is a huge gap. It is undoubtedly time to close that gap. There are not enough services available to help people in trouble. Too many people wait for their distress to escalate into a full-blown crisis before they seek support at emergency departments. We are working with a range of sector partners to outline how things could be changed. Progress has been so slow and it is quite unacceptable.
Recovery is possible. We have a major network called Finding North Network. It is a growing online community of people who want to share their experiences and help others. It is safe and secure.
It is a place where people with first-hand experiences of mental illness can connect as a community. It is a forum for people to share experiences and discuss ideas. We urge readers to visit.
Dallas Bellamy ("Dodging dogma daily", Letters, 30/5) says he always reads the name of the author of a letter to the editor first so he can bypass any submission that he presumes is "peddling distortions".
Like Mr Bellamy, I too scan the names of authors, but there our similarity ends.
I particularly seek out letters that are clearly contrary to my beliefs because I may learn something.
Even the most dull and ignorant person can reveal information, sometimes from a suspect source, which can, in turn, help reveal the full picture.
From my perspective, too many people accept the obvious and modify their lives into an impractical pattern merely because the government, their doctor or the media wouldn't lie to them - or would they?
I TOTALLY endorse John Tierney's article ("High-rise v parkland: crucial battle for the heart of Wickham", Opinion, 23/5), pleading to retain the last remaining parcel of open space as parkland on the harbour foreshore. This is the precinct between Cottage Creek and the Wickham marina. Surely the council has input into this matter and should require a minimum area of open space for this overdeveloped concrete jungle the foreshore has become. This is the last chance for a desperately needed village green.
NEWCASTLE councillor Jenny Barrie is right about the growing graffiti problem in the CBD and elsewhere. However, the only way this problem will be confronted is if we as a society enact harsher penalties for graffiti and vandalism. Some Singaporean style laws would nip this problem in the bud fairly quickly. In the meantime, perhaps Newcastle council would have the money for graffiti removal if it didn't waste money on pointless 'racism not welcome here' signs and other political agendas.
PETER Dutton and the like are, in my opinion, the only people publicly dividing Australia on race.
GEOFF Black ("Pressure on police is becoming unbearable", Letters, 29/5). I've read many of your thoughts and have mostly been, if not in agreement, then completely happy for your right to express them. But, to think the poor, unprepared police might use darts that can take down a gorilla (in exchange for a taser) on a 95-year-old lady when neither should have been contemplated. Walk her around for seven minutes, staying out of her reach until she tires. You're joking, aren't you?
VOTE 'yes'. Let's allow the Aboriginal community to be recognised as part of the constitution.
DAVID Reynolds (Short Takes, 29/5), do you really think the CBA call centre staff who work from home are any different to the Telstra workers or Energy Australia workers that answer your telephone enquiries? They are quite capable of operating their computers and phones at home. It is ludicrous of you to think that they are talking about your local branch staff, who are mainly tellers and customer service specialists or home lenders. Those guys don't have time to answer the phone.
THE story referred to PCR tests now being limited to referral from GPs ('Spike in Hunter flu cases", Newcastle Herald 26/5). However, Histopath has retained its Maitland drive-through clinic on a fee for service basis, seven days a week. The company's website says it's "safeguarding people's choice to access PCR testing combining COVID with 'Flu and RSV". I thank the company for this decision to provide timely, accurate information for people when they are unwell. I have greater faith in PCR testing than the safety net alternative.
