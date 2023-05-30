WHILE a heartbreaking war rages on in their home country, dancers in the Grand Kyiv Ballet have found joy sharing their passion across Australia.
Taking centre stage at Newcastle's Civic Theatre on Tuesday night, ballet dancers Viktor Tomashek and Mie Nagasawa said they were excited to share their craft with local audiences.
Tomashek has been dancing since he was seven years old and Nagasawa since she was three.
"Since I was little I've loved the way the audience reacts to some of the difficult tricks and movements we do in ballet," Tomashek said.
"I like that similar to the movies and theatre I'm able to come in as different characters in different performances."
For Nagasawa, sending the audience home with a "nice, warm feeling" brings her joy, knowing they got something special from the performance.
Since the war broke in 2022, at the request of their families, the Grand Kyiv Ballet has stayed away from Ukraine, dancing around the world on tours throughout Europe, the USA, China and South America.
Tomashek and his family now live in Romania, having fled Ukraine just seven months after he and his wife bought their first apartment.
"Our people from Ukraine will never forget February 24, 2022, it was an absolute shock to our country," he said.
"My wife and I got to our car and we left Ukraine, we left our home, which is very hard because we dreamt about this all of our lives.
"I'm lucky because I have a job and I can work and look after my family, I love dance and we are very lucky people."
The ballet was formed in 2014 by National Opera of Ukraine premier dancer Oleksandr Stoianov.
Not only is he the principal dancer of the Grand Kyiv Ballet, but he's taken on the role of artistic director and producer.
His impressive jumps and high energy have earned him the title of the 'modern Nureyev'.
Performing a double bill in Newcastle, audiences will be treated to performances of Forest Song and Don Quixote.
Forest Song has been the pride of Ukraine and a reflection of its cultural heritage for more than 75 years.
It's a magical love story full of mysticism, that highlights the conflict between the human world and nature - telling the love story between a man named Lukash and a fantastical forest creature called Mavka.
The ballet is filled with complex duets, fouettés and incredible choreographic pieces.
Act Two will see the cast perform the flamboyant and festive Spanish ballet Don Quixote.
The much-loved romantic comedy tells the story of a courageous but troubled man's search for love.
The Grand Kyiv Ballet will return to Newcastle's Civic Theatre on June 18, visit the Tiketek website for more details.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
