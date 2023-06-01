World Environment Day 10am to noon, Hunter Wetlands Centre, Shortlands. This year's theme is Solutions to Plastic Pollution. Bring your gardening gloves and help with planting; join a guided canoe tour and check for plastic in the channel (bookings essential, $15 + entry fee); dipnet in ponds to check pond health; 11am reptile encounter; view the art exhibition Ways, Winds and Water, celebrating our environment.

