Pelican Foreshore Markets 9am to 1pm, Lakeview Parade, Pelican.
The Olive Tree Market 9am to 2pm, Civic Park, Newcastle.
Artisan Market at Anglican Parish Telarah Rutherford 8am to noon, cnr Capp and South streets, Telarah.
Hunter Wine Country Markets 9am to 2pm, De Bortoli Wines, 532 Wine Country Drive, Lovedale.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Market 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Glendale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Winery, 5 Halls Road, Pokolbin.
Speaking in Colour Weaving Workshop 10am to 4pm, outside Myer, Level 1, Charlestown Square.
Maitland & Coalfields District Orchid Society Inc Winter Orchid Show 9am to 4pm, St James Anglican Church Hall, Tank Street, Morpeth. Also on Sunday, 9am to 3pm.
Lake Mac Repair Cafe 10am to 12.30pm, Landcare and Sustainable Living Centre, Booragul.
Dobell House Open Day Visit the Wangi Wangi home and studio of the late Sir William Dobell. 10am to 4pm, all weekend.
Burwood Inn Race Day: Beanies For Brain Cancer 11am to 4.30pm, Newcastle Racecourse. Supporting the Mark Hughes Foundation.
Pride Month: Get Your Queer On WWYW Fundraiser Noon, Sydney Junction Hotel, Hamilton. Tickets at eventbrite.com.au.
Little Women: The Broadway Musical 7pm, Maitland Gaol. Presented by Maitland Musical Society. Also on Sunday.
Roller Derby: Fort Smashleys vs Bogey Rollers 6pm, Newcastle Showground Exhibition Centre.
Daniel Hidden's Seeing is BeLIEving 4pm and 7.30pm, The Playhouse, Newcastle.
Tom Gleeson Live 6pm, Newcastle Comedy Club, 1a Darby Street, Newcastle. Plus 7pm on Sunday.
Newcastle Comedy Festival: Osher Gunsberg Night Time News Network National News 5.30pm, The Gal, Hamilton. Luke Heggie: Grot, 7pm, The Gal.
Umbilical Brothers: The Distraction 8pm, Civic Theatre, Newcastle.
Cessnock CHILLl-Out 3pm to 9pm, Cessnock Showground. Rides, food and market stalls, live music and more.
World Environment Day 10am to noon, Hunter Wetlands Centre, Shortlands. This year's theme is Solutions to Plastic Pollution. Bring your gardening gloves and help with planting; join a guided canoe tour and check for plastic in the channel (bookings essential, $15 + entry fee); dipnet in ponds to check pond health; 11am reptile encounter; view the art exhibition Ways, Winds and Water, celebrating our environment.
Special screening of John Farnham: Finding The Voice 5.30pm, Heddon Greta Drive-In.
Bikers For Kids Tinned Food and Blanket Run Ride leaves at 10am from 1 Rural Drive, Sandgate. Bring along non-perishable food donations, socks, beanies, blankets, warm jackets or cash donations.
Dobell Festival: ARTSPACE 10am to noon, Multi-Arts Pavilion (MAP mima) Lake Macquarie, 96 Creek Reserve Road, Speers Point. Free creative fun for the whole family. Bookings required.
Dobell Festival: One Song Sing 3.30pm, Sugar Valley Library Museum, Cameron Park. White Winter Hymnal by Fleet Foxes.
Ice Hockey Newcastle Northstars vs Adelaide Adrenaline 4pm, Hunter Ice Skating Stadium, Warners Bay.
Veterans & Family Community Bowls Day 11am to 2pm, Raymond Terrace Bowling Club.
Newcastle City Farmers Market 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
Maitland Community Markets 9am to 1pm, Maitland Showground.
Homegrown Markets 10am to 2pm, Speers Point Park.
Nelson Bay Legacy Market 9am to 3pm, Neil Carrol Park, Nelson Bay.
Adamstown Lions Markets 7am to noon, cnr Brunker and Glebe roads, Adamstown.
Adam Jacobs: Disarranged 7pm, Newcastle Comedy Club.
Local Hardcore/Punk/Ska Farewell ft Dropsaw, The Porkers, Australian Beef Week, The Dead Walk!, Outright, Rage Saturday, The Cambridge.
The Tall Stories, The Outliers, Maids of Horror Saturday, 8pm, The Stag & Hunter Hotel.
Coterie, Ben Swissa Saturday, 8pm, Hamilton Station Hotel.
Spy v Spy Saturday, 8pm, The Great Northern Hotel, Newcastle.
Eurogliders Sunday, 2pm, Lizotte's.
Katie Noonan presents Joni Mitchell's Blue Sunday, 6pm, Qirkz in the Hunter.
NAS Gallery Winter Solstice opens Saturday, 4pm to 6pm, ends June 23.
Lovett Gallery, Newcastle Social Fabric: Afghan-Australian Stories in Thread.
Onwards Gallery, Hamilton Contemporary Antiquities, by Melody Suranyi, opening night Saturday at 6pm.
Wangi Wangi Lions Club Dobell Festival of Art & Craft Exhibition. Saturday, 10am to 5pm, and Sunday, 10am to 4pm. Entry fee $5.
The Lock Up COLLECT, curated by The Lock-Up's 2023 Young and Emerging Curator Alex Golden. Ends July 16.
Multi-Arts Pavilion (MAP mima) Untethered by Alyson Bell.
Charlestown Square Young Archie Lake Macquarie.
Art Systems Wickham ARTchitectural, by Grant Vercoe, opens Saturday at 2pm. Ends June 11.
