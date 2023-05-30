WOLLOMBI'S Capers Guesthouse is on the market and expected to fetch around $5.2 million.
The sale consists of the main homestead, which currently operates as the Capers Guesthouse, along with the property's original 100-year-old cottage, known as Capers Cottage, and a self-contained studio, The Boiling Billy Barn.
The owners have listed the property for sale fully furnished, including linen, glassware, china and cutlery.
Listing agent Garry Musgrove from Musgrove Realty said the property would appeal to buyers looking for a lifestyle change with the option to earn income from the property's dwellings.
According to the Capers website, stays at Capers Guesthouse cost $2,200 per night; Capers Cottage is $900 per night; and The Boiling Billy Barn costs $300 per night.
"It is ideal for somebody who wants a bit of grandeur and who wants a lifestyle change," Mr Musgrove said.
"So far the sort of buyers who are making enquiries are people who already run guesthouses elsewhere and I've also had some chefs interested in turning it into an exclusive one-on-one chef experience.
"It really can be so many things."
The property is listed for sale via expressions of interest.
The homestead was built as a guesthouse in 1999 and purchased by the current owners Jane and Michael Young in 2004.
"It is a one-of-a-kind property," Mr Musgrove said.
"It is a sandstone-constructed building, which is really something.
"The sandstone came from an old hospital building in Sydney which the original owners, John and Anne Kelly, built Capers from."
The property is situated a two-minute walk to the centre of Wollombi and is positioned on three acres with elevated views over the historic village.
Caspers Guesthouse has a reception area and five luxury suites, including some with open fireplaces and spa baths.
The owners reside in the upstairs master bedroom which has an ensuite and a large walk-in robe and dressing room.
A chef's kitchen is fitted with stainless steel benchtops and ILVE appliances, while the lounge and living room has a sandstone double-sided fireplace.
There is also a wine cellar and a swimming pool.
The building is surrounded by private courtyards, a covered verandah and gardens.
Capers Cottage is situated at the front of the block and is the property's original timber cottage.
It has three bedrooms and bathrooms, an open-plan lounge room and dining room, and a newly installed modern kitchen.
Self-contained studio, The Boiling Billy Barn, is a restored traditional slab hut with a wrought iron spiral staircase and pot belly stove.
The barn is constructed from hardwood timbers and comprised a loungeroom, eat-in kitchen, upstairs sleeping quarters and bathroom.
Mr Musgrove said the owners are selling in order to downsize however, they plan to stay in the Wollombi area.
"They have been running the guesthouse for many years and Jane cooks for the guests, so they are looking at simplifying their lives for retirement," he said.
Inspection is available by appointment.
