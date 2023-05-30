Newcastle Herald
Shute Shield, 2023: Coach Scott Coleman keeps faith in Wildfires for crunch clash with Easts

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
May 30 2023 - 8:00pm
Alex Pohla will line up at outside centre for the Wildfires in the crucial clash against Easts at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Alex Pohla will line up at outside centre for the Wildfires in the crucial clash against Easts at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

HUNTER Wildfires coach Scott Coleman hasn't looked too much into Easts ahead of the visit by the Shute Shield powerhouse on Saturday.

