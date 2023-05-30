HUNTER Wildfires coach Scott Coleman hasn't looked too much into Easts ahead of the visit by the Shute Shield powerhouse on Saturday.
He knows the Beasties will be without brilliant young halves Teddy Wilson and Jack Bowen, who are with the Australian under-20s in New Zealand.
That is countered by the return of tackle-busting centre Mosese Tuipuloyu from the NSW Waratahs.
Coleman's focus is on his side and getting back to winning ways after back-to-back losses to Southern Districts 26-19 and Gordon 22-21.
"Easts are a dangerous side, young and quick and skilful," he said. "We have mainly concentrated on ourselves.
"We need to get back to doing what we were doing well - winning the moments and staying in the game for 80 minutes.
"We have to run hard and tackle hard, which is what has been missing in the past couple of weeks."
Coleman has stuck with the XV that went down to the Highlanders, but has made a switch in the backline.
Alex Pohla comes into outside centre and Tom Watson moves to the right wing.
"We want to get Alex's hands on the ball more," Coleman said. "Tommy has been lacking a bit of confidence in the past couple of games. He started the season so well and we want to get him back to that form.
"Our attack has been a little bit lateral. We need to play more direct. Alex will help with that. He gives us a more X-factor but he has been quiet as well."
Hooker Hamish Moore returns from a knee injury on the bench in place of Phil Bradford, who tore his calf in the loss to Gordon.
The Highlanders kicked a last-minute penalty to pip the Wildfires and leapfrog them into the competition lead.
Another loss against Easts could result in the Wildfires dropping to sixth leading into a general bye on the long weekend.
"It's a massive game for us," Coleman said.
"We set a goal of being in the top three after the first block of eight games. We need to win against Easts to make sure of that."
Wildfires: 1 Isi Fukofuka, 2 Andrew Tuala, 3 Nic Dobson, 4 Morgan Innes, 5 Rob Puli'uvea, 6 Chlayton Frans, 7 Donny Freeman, 8 Tieuti Asi, 9 Nick Murray, 10 Connor Winchester, 11 Isaac Ulberg, 12 Ueta Tufaga, 13 Alex Pohla, 14 Tom Watson, 15 Nate de Thierry
Meanwhile, another overseas stint or chasing Olympic Games glory appear to be Michael Hooper's two options after the former Wallabies captain all but ruled out playing for Australia beyond 2023.
Hooper will line up for his last home game for the NSW Waratahs on Saturday at Allianz Stadium with a firm focus on trying to help the side enter the Super Rugby Pacific playoffs with momentum.
The champion flanker is keeping the door open for future playing opportunities but doubts he will extend his Wallabies career beyond this year's Rugby World Cup in France - if selected.
Asked on Tuesday if he would consider answering a call from Wallabies coach Eddie Jones to feature in the 2025 series against the British and Irish Lions in Australia, Hooper let out a lengthy sigh.
"Ahhh, oh, I don't know," he said.
"You never say never. I've travelled a lot and been lucky enough to be able to do this for a long time.
"I have a young family. However that shapes up over the next little bit, and what that takes to get back in a gold jersey in that point in time, I don't know. It depends.
"I don't know what the next six months looks like, let alone the next three years."
After abruptly taking a mental-health break last year, the most-capped Wallabies captain in history conceded in March he was unsure what the future held after this season.
Fast forward two months and he still doesn't know, or at least isn't letting on publicly.
"I haven't been in the position to have an open sort of landscape and that's really exciting for me and somewhat daunting at times because I've been so institutionalised by rugby," Hooper said.
"But for 90 per cent of the time it's a really nice position to be in."
After enjoying a cameo with Toyota Verblitz in 2021, Hooper is open to another mega-money move to Japanese Rugby, or perhaps switching to France on a lucrative contract.
The 124-Test stalwart is also tempted by the challenge of trying to make the Australian sevens team for the 2024 Paris Olympics.
"Sevens is on the landscape but there's a lot of work and detail that needs to go into that," he said.
"Those guys are incredibly fit. It's a different beast to when I started and played a bit - not for Aussie sevens, but years and years ago.
"And now I'm a different player as well, so how that would even look there's a lot of discussion that needs to be had.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
