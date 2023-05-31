STUDENT musicians from the Hunter School of Performing Arts (HSPA) banded together to do the Hunter proud at the weekend's Australian National Eisteddfod in Canberra.
Preparation began in December with the school's annual music camp at Glenrock and head of music Sarah Reeve said their results were amazing.
"Our Junior Concert Band got platinum in 16 years and under grade C," she said.
"It's not a competition where you come first, second or third, the students are marked against a standard.
"Getting gold doesn't mean first place, it means you are at that standard, but they only give five platinum markings out across the whole eisteddfod so that's really special."
The school took 99 students to perform at the Australian National University, for some it was their first time performing at an eisteddfod since the pandemic began.
Ms Reeve said it was a beautiful hall with incredible acoustics and the students were thrilled to compete.
"It's been such a long time since we've been able to do this, the last three years it has been a video submission and we haven't been able to go down there," she said.
"All of them were a bit more nervous for their first performance, the second performance they went out there with more confidence but all of them came off the stage buzzing.
"It was a special experience."
And, she said none of it would have been possible without the help of parents and the three conductors who went along to lead the bands.
"We really value the support of the parents, the kids had to put in extra rehearsals on the weekends for this and it was a slow burner having chosen our repertoire last year," she said.
"We've been building on it all this time so to make it down there on stage was just fantastic."
The Junior Concert Band took home gold in the Open C Grade Concert Band category and platinum in the 16 years and under Grade C Concert Band.
The Senior Concert Band won gold in the Open B Grade Concert Band and gold in the 18 years and under Grade B Concert Band.
The String Orchestra, which ranges from years 7 to 12, got silver in the 18 years and under string orchestra category and gold in Open String Orchestra.
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.