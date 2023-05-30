Newcastle MP Tim Crakanthorp has tabled in Parliament a 20,000-strong petition calling for bar workers to receive mandatory training in preventing drink spiking and sexual violence.
The Newcastle Herald reported in February that Mr Crakanthorp was working on the online petition with the What Were You Wearing organisation to cover all bar and security staff at nightclubs in NSW.
Newcastle local government area had the second most reported drink spiking incidents in NSW last financial year, but Mr Crakanthorp told Parliament on Tuesday that the issue was prevalent across the state.
"Victims of drink spiking are often dismissed due to the potential overlap in symptoms with voluntary alcohol and drug use," he said.
"Data highlights that over one third of all drink spiking incidents result in sexual assault, with less than one sixth of such cases being reported to the police."
He said "shame, stigma, not being believed and lack of recollection of what happened" were the main contributors to under-reporting.
"WWYW aims to reduce the stigma placed on victims with mandatory trauma-informed training for all bar and security staff so that serious signs and symptoms of spiking are not ignored," he said.
The petition also calls for spiking prevention kits, educational resources, and posters in venues to promote patron safety and awareness.
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
