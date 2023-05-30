Newcastle has been named as the state's best tourism town by Business NSW, beating two south coast locations for the top spot.
Announced on Tuesday, Newcastle won first place for a town with over 5,000 residents. Ulladulla took silver, Wollongong bronze and Mudgee was named in the "hall of fame".
The city won because of initiatives to increase visitors and support local tourism. Lord Mayor Nuatali Nelmes said the award recognised a recent boost in local economy, including in hospitality.
"This accolade acknowledges City of Newcastle's leadership in growing our city as a must-see destination," Cr Nelmes said.
The mayor hoped major events, including Sir Elton John's Yellow Brick Road tour and upcoming Pink concert, would further cement Newcastle as a top place to visit.
"Attracting headline acts of this calibre is a testament to Newcastle's growth as a world-class events and cultural city and indicative of a thriving local economy," she said.
An expansion of Newcastle Airport, due to be completed from 2024, is hoped to boost the city's international recognition.
"By continuing to leverage our city's unique offering in a way that appeals to visitors from outside the region and abroad, Newcastle's future as an international tourism and major events destination is bright."
Newcastle will now vie for Australia's Top Tourism Town title at an event later this year.
Winners of the small tourism town award were Berry, Eden, Gulgong and Bulahdelah. Lake Macquarie was shortlisted in the same category as Newcastle but did not place.
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.