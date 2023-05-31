A NATIONAL support provider that originated in the Hunter has taken aim at a global social media giant, calling for it to provide "appropriate safety" in the online environment.
Life Without Barriers said in a statement on Wednesday morning it would "take a break" from Twitter amid what it claimed was an environment of escalating racism and other attacks that had had not been addressed by the platform.
The organisation told the Newcastle Herald the action was not a result of specific abuse experienced by its employees or clients, but was aimed at standing in solidarity with those who had.
"We use social media at Life Without Barriers to support, engage and promote true social purpose and social justice," the organisation said in the statement.
"As platforms and users, we are all responsible for shaping a more respectful and inclusive digital world. It's our duty to nurture constructive debate that advances our country and elevates opportunity for all. That also means firmly denouncing any form of harm, including racism, discrimination and targeted attacks.
"We believe we have to make a choice about the environments in which we seek to collaborate on social justice and for now, we do not see Twitter as a safe and constructive place to do that.
"We encourage Twitter to step forward in its leadership and foster a platform that connects us with the appropriate safety necessary in the national and global environment."
Life Without Barriers started in Newcastle in 1995 and has grown into a national operation that provides services for more than 16,000 people.
Those services including foster care, disability support, and aged care.
