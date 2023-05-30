Newcastle Herald
Lake Macquarie and Maitland named among top 10 destinations for capital city residents to move to

By Jade Lazarevic
Updated June 1 2023 - 12:48pm, first published May 31 2023 - 9:10am
Lake Macquarie placed seventh in a list of the top 10 most popular destinations for net internal migration in Australia.
A NEW report has revealed Lake Macquarie and Maitland among the hotspots in Australia for people leaving major cities to live in regional areas.

