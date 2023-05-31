SYDNEY metalcore heavyweight Polaris have announced their biggest ever Newcastle show in support of their forthcoming third album Fatalism.
Polaris will release Fatalism on September 1, before performing in some of the biggest venues of their career, including Sydney's Hordern Pavilion and Melbourne's Margaret Court Arena.
The tour includes a Bar On The Hill show at the University Of Newcastle on September 13.
Supporting Polaris throughout the tour will be the US trifecta of Pennsylvania's August Burns Red, Texans Kublai Khan TX and Connecticut's Currents.
"These are going to be some of our biggest headline shows to date and in venues I have dreamt about playing ever since I was a kid," Polaris' vocalist Jamie Hails said.
Polaris' latest single Inhumane suggests the five-piece will continue their blend of melodic metalcore, crunching post-rock and electronic flourishes on Fatalism.
