Polaris announce Bar On The Hill show with all-American supports

By Josh Leeson
May 31 2023 - 10:00am
Polaris are coming to the Bar On The Hill. Picture supplied
SYDNEY metalcore heavyweight Polaris have announced their biggest ever Newcastle show in support of their forthcoming third album Fatalism.

