House values in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie are on the rise again, with CoreLogic's national Home Value Index (HVI) recording a third consecutive monthly increase.
Houses in the region recorded growth of 1.0 per cent last month and unit values also recorded an increase of 1.8 per cent.
The median house value in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie has grown to $840,336. Unit values in the region hold a median of $646,155.
The Hunter Valley (excluding Newcastle) also recorded growth in May, with house values up 0.5 per cent to hold a median value of $686,479.
However, unit values in the region fell 1.8 per cent, with a median value of $494,133.
CoreLogic research director Tim Lawless said although Newcastle and Lake Macquarie had recorded 1.8 per cent growth over the past three months, values were still 8.9 per cent lower than their peak in April 2022.
He said the region's commutability to Sydney was a supporting factor in price growth.
"We are not seeing that [growth] further afield in areas that do not have that commutability," Mr Lawless said.
The trend of growth in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie is in line with national figures after Australia's housing values jumped to 1.2 per cent in May.
Nationally, home values increased 0.6 per cent and 0.5 per cent through March and April respectively.
"After about half a per cent increase over March and April, we've now seen the national index increase by 1.2 per cent, so that's a real acceleration in the pace of capital gains," Mr Lawless said.
"A further rate hike by the RBA could quell some of the exuberance in the market."
Mr Lawless noted that although regional home values are trending higher, the rate of gain hasn't kept pace with capital cities.
"Over the past three months, growth in the combined capitals index was more than triple the pace of growth seen across the combined regionals at 2.8 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively," Mr Lawless said.
"Although advertised housing supply remains tight across regional Australia, demand from net overseas migration is less substantial.
"ABS data points to around 15 per cent of Australia's net overseas migration being centered in the regions each year.
"Additionally, a slowdown in internal migration rates across the regions has helped to ease the demand side pressures on housing."
Colliers Residential Newcastle listing agent Anthony Merlo said evidence of increasing values was already creeping into the market.
He said low stock levels were among the factors contributing to rising housing values across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.
"Interest rates are still keeping a bit of a dampener on things but I think rate rises will be pretty well done soon," Mr Merlo said.
"What will happen is the Sydney market will continue to rise and when the Sydney market becomes buoyant, the same happens in Newcastle."
Mr Merlo said there was an appetite for low-maintenance, high-end property. He recently sold a four-bedroom townhouse in Cooks Hill for $2.925 million after 16 days on the market
He added that if stock levels did not increase, strong competition would continue and could see prices rise throughout the year, even with higher interest rates.
"Buyers should make their move sooner than later as over the next couple of years, given the much publicised immigration, Newcastle prices could quite possibly move to a high level," he said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.