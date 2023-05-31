BY his own admission, Rocky Togatuki blew out.
When fit and firing as part of the Penrith Panthers production line, Togatuki weighed around 90 kilograms but he stopped playing five years ago and eventually tipped the scales at almost 160kg.
Now, managing to drop an estimated 50kg, the former NSW junior representative made a comeback in Newcastle Rugby League this season and found himself cracking Macquarie's starting side.
Togatuki, who works as a welder and aged 24, has three children under five with another on the way.
"When I was playing at Penrith I was probably like 89, 90 kilograms. When I had four or five years off, I ended up putting on the weight and got to nearly 160," Togatuki told the Newcastle Herald.
"As soon as I had my kids I think they've motivated me, given me the strength to try and earn some money on the side while I'm working.
"I've got three and one on the way, so that's why I've taken on footy again. See if I can crack it."
Togatuki, generally a prop or lock, feels satisfied with where's he come both on and off the field
"I'm actually really happy. To me I feel like I'm at my best life at the moment - living wise and healthy wise. I feel good," he said.
"I still need time to adjust [playing footy], improvement wise in some areas, but I'm happy he [Scorpions coach Matt Roach] has been starting me and appreciate it.
"I try to take anything I can get. It's a learning curve coming back."
Togatuki credits partner Ashleigh for being "a big part" of donning the boots again.
"She's helped me along the way. Meal prep and after long days at work, making me go for a run," he said.
Togatuki's parents hail from Samoa and arrived in Australia via New Zealand over two decades ago. He was born in Fairfield and raised in Mount Druitt, relocating to the Newcastle region in 2018.
Older sister Sarah, 25, is due to make her fourth State of Origin appearance with NSW against Queensland in Sydney on Thursday night. She was awarded the Karyn Murphy Medal for player of the NRLW grand final in April, 2022, and recently signed for Wests Tigers.
* WYONG will be missing Tarnae Mahon (dangerous contact) with suspension for the next fortnight but have named both Levi Kasun and Blake Andrews to return from injury. The Roos visit Macquarie in a third-versus-fourth encounter.
* CESSNOCK'S Honeti Tuha reaches the halfway point of 2023 as the competition's leading try scorer, crossing 13 times in nine games to put him three ahead of Maitland's Will Nieuwenhuise (10).
* ROUND 10: Saturday - Macquarie v Wyong (2pm), Wests v Northern, Maitland v Kurri (3pm). Sunday - Souths v Cessnock (2pm), Entrance v Central (3pm).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
