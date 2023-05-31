Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Rocky Togatuki's comeback trail with Newcastle Rugby League club Macquarie Scorpions after reaching almost 160 kilograms

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
May 31 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Rugby League player Rocky Togatuki (centre) offloads for Macquarie against Lakes at Cahill Oval on the weekend. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Newcastle Rugby League player Rocky Togatuki (centre) offloads for Macquarie against Lakes at Cahill Oval on the weekend. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

BY his own admission, Rocky Togatuki blew out.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.