ALMOST a million bucks is on offer for projects that strengthen Newcastle's reputation as a tourism, business and events destination.
City of Newcastle (CN) has made 12 grants and sponsorship funding available for projects that attract people to public places and grow community well-being.
It's vital to build a welcoming, liveable and inclusive city, lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said.
"City of Newcastle's annual grants and sponsorship program has seen amazing initiatives come to life, from programs that help engage our culturally and linguistically diverse communities in local sport to major events like SailFest, which welcomed thousands of people to our harbour city," she said.
"We provide funding to a wide variety of activities, projects and events annually, including recreation facilities, community initiatives, arts, culture and heritage as well as environmental and social inclusion projects."
In the past, the council has supported a learn to swim program for refugee women, an Indigenous and disability sports clinic through to Auslan workshops using popular songs.
Deputy lord mayor Declan Clausen said social inclusion, recreation participation and economic development are at the heart of CN's program.
"Last year, City of Newcastle funded upgrade projects for local clubs who use our sporting and recreation facilities right across the city, whilst event sponsorship provided a great way to increase visitation to the city," he said.
"We're looking forward to seeing a range of new applications come through this year for projects and initiatives that benefit the community and create a vibrant city for all."
Applications are open from Thursday until June 30. For more details visit the council's website.
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.