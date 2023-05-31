Newcastle Herald
Regals hockey player Ellie Baldwin named in Jillaroos squad as preparations continue for junior World Cup

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
May 31 2023 - 8:30pm
Regals hockey player Ellie Baldwin named in Jillaroos squad
Regals hockey player Ellie Baldwin named in Jillaroos squad

ELLIE Baldwin has been named in the Jillaroos squad as preparations continue for the women's under-21 World Cup.

