Regals hockey player Ellie Baldwin named in Jillaroos squad

ELLIE Baldwin has been named in the Jillaroos squad as preparations continue for the women's under-21 World Cup.
The Regals first grader was one of 19 players listed in the Aussie group this week ahead of a training camp later in 2023.
Baldwin, who recently helped Newcastle reach the under-18 state championships final, will be joined by fellow NSW pair Alana Kavanagh and Lily Neilson.
The junior World Cup is scheduled for Chile from November 29 to December 10.
"With limited opportunities to assemble before November, this camp will be an important step towards selection of our junior World Cup team and our goal to win the tournament," Jillaroos coach Stacia Strain told Hockey Australia media.
"Every time we bring a Jillaroos group together and work with them is invaluable, not only in the lead up to the junior World Cup, but also ensuring these athletes continue to improve and are on the right path to be vying for Hockeyroos selection if and when the time comes."
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
