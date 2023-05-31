MATT Baggs ran into a wall of Wanderers defenders - all 95 kilograms of him - and somehow burst through the other side.
Merewether coach Tony Munro couldn't wipe the smile from his face.
Earlier at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday, Baggs had raced off the line and forced an error from Wanderers fly-half Brendan Cush.
He was like a dog at bone at the breakdown and pilfered possession at least twice.
Not bad for a bloke playing blindside breakaway for the first time.
Baggs started the season at hooker and played loosehead prop against Maitland and Hamilton - roles he filled for the Australian Combined States Schoolboys and during three seasons with the Hunter Wildfires colts.
However, a minor ankle injury to Rhys Bray created an opening at breakaway against Southern Beaches a fortnight ago. Munro handed Baggs the seven jumper. With Bray returning against Wanderers, Baggs switched to the other side of the scrum.
"I watched him in the trials and different things he does at training. He has the right skill set [for the back-row]," Munro said. "His strength on the ball and his leg drive in contact. He gives us two really good on-ballers, his line speed is great and he is intelligent."
Baggs is not complaining.
"If people ask, I say that I'm a hooker," the 21-year-old said. "I would love to play six long-term. I can get around the park a lot better and get over the ball. It is up to Munza. Wherever he wants me to play, I won't question him. Whatever is good for the team is good for me."
Munro is blessed for choice in the forwards. Dylan Evans has returned to anchor a front-row that is awaiting the return of NSW loosehead Dave Puchert from injury.
Lachy Miller, Darcy Christie Johnston, Hunter Bourke, Kade Robinson, Lachy Milton Bray and Baggs are options for the back five.
"We have some difficult choices to make down the track," Munro said. 'It's a good place to be."
After three years playing colts in the Sydney competition, Baggs is enjoying being back at Townson Oval.
"I missed playing for Merewether," he said. "I grew up playing there and hadn't had an opportunity to play seniors with them. I did miss it, especially the bigs games, like Anzac Day and the finals. Playing on Anzac Day was one of the best games I have been a part of. The crowd, the atmosphere ... even in Shute Shield you don't get that very often.
"I learnt a lot playing in Sydney. I was a lot stronger and fitter. During the Wildfires pre-season you are in the gym three times a week.
"The intensity playing colts in Sydney is not much different to first grade up here. It gave me a really good grounding and jumping into grade wasn't that big a leap."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
