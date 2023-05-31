Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

How Mackenzie Davis is paving the way for more females in football

By Renee Valentine
Updated May 31 2023 - 7:01pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mackenzie Davis was named coach of the year at the 2023 NNSW Football Female Football Week awards. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Mackenzie Davis was named coach of the year at the 2023 NNSW Football Female Football Week awards. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Mackenzie Davis gives up countless hours each week to ensure the future of female football is heading in the right direction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.