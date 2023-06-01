A safe internet cannot be achieved by all of us throwing up our hands and declaring that "it's a horrible place to be" because of all these other trolls and racists. We can only get there if we throw up our hands and admit that the responsibility for our behaviour online - just as it is on the street - is up to us; we have to hold ourselves to the standard instead of expecting the standard to be held for us (whether by internet companies, governments, or the righteous dude with the anonymous account in the comment thread).

