For the better part of the past 10 years, the majority of my work for newspapers has been online. As a web journo, my job has meant covering social media, writing posts, moderating comment threads, helping with live coverage of big events, recording videos and podcasts, and reading a truly absurd amount of analytics reports.
Web journos do a little bit of everything - and sometimes, we get invited along to do the really fun stuff. When people ask what kind of news round I have, I tend to say something like "if it goes on the internet ..." and, most days, it genuinely is the best job in the world.
I've ridden in a helicopter, hung off the side of quad bikes on the Stockton sand dunes, taped a battered Go-Pro to just about anything that can carry it (highlights include a very cooperative and talented sheep dog at AgQuip a few years back - he was the goodest boy). I've hung out in the back of the chutes at the ABCRA National Finals Rodeo on a stormy night in Tamworth, and stood in the pouring rain in the middle of the night talking to campers who wouldn't let a little downpour stop their fun.
Other days, I'm reminded that for all the internet has given our modern age, it isn't always the safest or most inviting place to be.
When you work on the internet, you spend a lot of your time there - I pick up my phone somewhere north of 100 times a day according to Apple's screen time tracker - and a lot of that time is spent on social media. So, when I say that I have absolutely read the worst thing you have posted in the comments section under a news article, you can believe it.
I've seen grown adults attack and threaten children for daring to think about the sustainability of the planet. I've seen allegedly reasonable people look at climate change, and bushfires, a pandemic killing millions, and the literal shape of the space rock we all live on, and declare without irony that not only is none of it real, it is all a calculated conspiracy to take away the things they feel they are entitled to.
The conventional wisdom on all of this seems to be that the internet is just a horrible place to be. It's full of trolls, and racists, misogynists and maniacs in red caps whose only interest seems to be making other people as unhappy as they appear to be.
On Wednesday morning, May 31, Life Without Barriers - the support service for vulnerable people that started in the Hunter int the '90s - took down its Twitter account because of, in its words "escalating racism, harm and targeted attacks that are currently unmanaged by the platform".
ABC journalist Stan Grant quitting hosting duties on the national broadcaster just recently over the avalanche of racist abuse he and his family received in the wake of the coronation of King Charles III is another example in a litany of unforgivable behaviour online.
I have lost count of the amount of times that someone has told me the internet is "just a horrible place". But the thing is - it doesn't have to be.
The only reason that the internet is a horrible place is because we let it become that way. At some point, we collectively stopped holding ourselves to the same standards of decency that we can manage on the street and in the line at the grocery store, and decided to be vile to each other online instead.
There's no doubt that there are countless contributing factors to that shift - an internet culture where the primary currency is social credit, and social credit is earned through contrarianism and snark; an internet culture that sexualises young people and creates an digital world where boys do things and girls have things done to them; a culture of context-collapse that not only a fails to appreciate nuance, but actively embrace damaging monolithic thinking; vast, globe-spanning internet monopolies that wield ungodly levels of political and social influence while also appearing to be wholesale unregulated by the teenage wunderkinds that created them - there are big, big problems with our internet.
Even if we fixed all of those problems overnight, we would still have to reckon with the standards of behaviour that we hold ourselves to online ...
But even if we fixed all of those problems overnight, we would still have to reckon with the standards of behaviour that we hold ourselves to online; and the key term there is "hold ourselves to".
A safe internet cannot be achieved by all of us throwing up our hands and declaring that "it's a horrible place to be" because of all these other trolls and racists. We can only get there if we throw up our hands and admit that the responsibility for our behaviour online - just as it is on the street - is up to us; we have to hold ourselves to the standard instead of expecting the standard to be held for us (whether by internet companies, governments, or the righteous dude with the anonymous account in the comment thread).
In a statement released on Wednesday morning, Life Without Barriers said it was quitting Twitter because "we have to make a choice about the environments in which we seek to collaborate on social justice and for now, we do not see Twitter as a safe and constructive place to do that".
"As platforms and users, we are all responsible for shaping a more respectful and inclusive digital world," it said.
Simon McCarthy writes Topics daily for the Newcastle Herald. Contact the writer by email at topics@newcastleherald.com.au or join the discussion in the comment section below.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
