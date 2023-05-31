Newcastle Herald
Inmates plead guilty to bashing Carly McBride's killer in Cessnock jail

By Sam Rigney
Updated May 31 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 3:00pm
Sayle Newson was badly bashed in Cessnock Correctional Centre, four days after being convicted of murdering Carly McBride.
FOUR days after he was found guilty of brutally murdering his girlfriend, Sayle Kenneth Newson was badly bashed by three other inmates who confronted him in his cell in the maximum security wing of Cessnock Correctional Centre.

