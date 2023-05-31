RICHARD Parker was aged 20 when the then aspiring rugby player was told that he couldn't play contact sport.
A series of shoulder injuries had reached the point of no return.
Parker grabbed a referee's whistle in 2002 and hasn't looked back.
On Saturday, the 43-year-old will officiate his 200th first-grade game when Maitland hosts Wanderers at Marcellin Park.
"Refereeing was a natural step for me," Parker said. "To be told at 20 you're never going to play contact sport again was really hard to take. However, rugby has a role for everyone."
From Canberra, Parker is in his third season in the Hunter and was the joint winner alongside Jarryd Logan of the 2021 Col King Medal.
He began officiating in the Central West competition while at Orange Ag College.
"Here I was, some 20-something kid telling old blokes how to put their head in a scrum," he said.
Parker spent 16 years officiating in the Central West competition, four in Sydney before moving to the Hunter.
He has controlled four first-grade grand finals, the latest Merewether's win over Hamilton last year, and has been in charge of one Caldwell Cup final. He was on the NSW Country Panel from 2004-09 and refereed at the Australian Ruby Shield from 2007-09.
"Refereeing has provided me with more opportunities, experiences and reward than playing ever would have," Parker said. "Rugby can and does open doors for you in life on and off the field."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
