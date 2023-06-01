MAITLAND back-rower Sam Callow will lead a new-look Hunter side at the NSW Country Championships at Tamworth on the long weekend.
Callow took over the Blacks captaincy this season and Hunter coach Martin Brett believes he will bring a hard edge to the rep program.
"He leads from the front and that's what you want from a leader of a representative team," Brett said. "He is very physical and puts his body where other's don't. His hard edge will be big for us."
Maitland coach Luke Cunningham believes Callow, who represented NSW Country from Central North previously, is the perfect choice as skipper.
"The biggest way he commands respect is by what he does on the field," Cunningham said of the 2021 Anderson Medal winner. "In my time playing and coaching, I have never come across a guy who works as hard as he does on the field.
Callow is likely to be joined in the back-row by Merewether on-baller Rhys Bray and tackle-busting University No.8 Halatoa Havea.
"The squad is not quite finalised," Brett said. "It's pending a couple of injuries and obviously players getting through Saturday's games."
In a blow, Merewether captain and try-scoring fullback Sam Rouse has withdrawn from the squad.
** Joe Lavis will play his 200th game for Maitland when he lines up for the Blacks' second grade side against Wanderers on Saturday.
The popular fly-half has been an ever-present for over a decade with his haul including 75 games in first grade. Maitland only add games that players start towards their overall tally.
** Merewether junior Taj Annan will be out to help the Australian under-20s record a rare Test series win over New Zealand in Wellington.
Annan, who has made six appearances for Queensland in Super Rugby this season, played off the bench in Australia's 34-26 win on Monday.
The second Test is in Wellington on Saturday.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
