Teenager admits carjacking local court magistrate at Newcastle

Updated June 1 2023 - 2:59pm, first published 1:30pm
Newcastle courthouse.
A YOUNG man has admitted to being a member of a crew of teenage thieves who carjacked a local court magistrate in Newcastle last year.

