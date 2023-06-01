Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Jones The Cat crawls back with their State Of The Union address

By Josh Leeson
June 1 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jones The Cat this week released the single State Of The Union, the first track from their album Tyranny Of Apathy. Picture by Kyle Burgess
Jones The Cat this week released the single State Of The Union, the first track from their album Tyranny Of Apathy. Picture by Kyle Burgess

TWO and a half years ago Jones The Cat stepped into Newcastle's Tommirock Studios to begin work on an album they planned to release within six months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.