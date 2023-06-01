TWO and a half years ago Jones The Cat stepped into Newcastle's Tommirock Studios to begin work on an album they planned to release within six months.
But as John Lennon once sang, "life is what happens to you while you're busy making other plans."
Jones The Cat vocalist and guitarist Jack Waterson became a father, welcoming his daughter Adelaide a year ago, and bassist Jarrod Wilton tore his Achilles tendon.
There was also the pandemic and lockdowns to further complicate things.
"We had life dive in the way for a while, which was a bit rough, but recording takes so much longer than I think it does," Waterson said.
"We thought, 'yeah we'll put this out in six months' and that was two and a half years ago.
"We've slowly worked our way through it."
After such a lengthy wait following their 2019 EP Control, the Newcastle post-emo band knew they required a dramatic comeback single.
They delivered that this week with the release of State Of The Union. It's a two-minute blast of angst-powered punk rock capped off with the gang-vocal chorus of "what makes you think I'm f--king around?" that serves to reintroduce the one-time Uni Sounds band comp winner.
Waterson describes the single as a "statement of intent."
"It's pretty much, 'this is us and what we're about'," he said. "That's exactly what I wanted to say with it and feels like what I did with it."
A second single will be released next month before Jones The Cat drop their debut full-length album Tyranny Of Apathy, on August 18.
The title is taken from the unreleased album track Nothing.
"It was nearly called Sisyphus The Musical, but it sounded too much like Syphilis The Musical," Waterson laughed.
"After 10 years of explaining to people that we're not Janes The Cat, I'm not even opening that box."
Jones The Cat will launch Tyranny Of Apathy on August 18 at the Hamilton Station Hotel.
AFTER 11 years of filling the impossibly-big shoes of the late great Doc Neeson, Dave Gleeson is leaving The Angels.
The Screaming Jets frontman says his increasing national radio commitments with Triple M meant it was time for the Novocastrian to pass the microphone on to drummer Nick Norton.
Norton's drumming duties will be filled by Tom Brewster, the son of founding member and guitarist John Brewster.
Gleeson will perform with the band at the Symphony of Angels shows in Melbourne on June 23 at the Palais Theatre and in Adelaide on June 30 at Her Majesty's Theatre, before saying goodbye at the Gympie Music Muster in August.
"Being a part of such a legendary legacy will always be one of my great achievements," Gleeson said.
"To have made music with John and Rick [Brewster] and the late Chris Bailey has been nothing short of awesome."
MOMENTUM for the release of Trophy Eyes' fourth album Suicide and Sunshine continues to build, with the Newcastle pop-punk band releasing a fourth single.
Life In Slow Emotion continues the anthemic pop-punk sound unveiled on their recent singles Kill and What Hurts The Most.
"Life in Slow Motion is my assessment of life itself, and the way we as humans navigate life and time here on Earth," Trophy Eyes vocalist John Floreani said.
"Searching for meaning in chaos, I found myself seeing signs in number patterns and small examples of beauty in ordinary life; a hug at the bar exchanged between friends, a crinkled photo of a loved one kept close, a kindness or a smile."
Trophy Eyes release their album Suicide and Sunshine on June 23.
THE Sea Gypsies' June 23 show at the Stag & Hunter Hotel will be their final gig. The Central Coast band haven't revealed what's happening, but if you're a fan, you better grab a ticket.
