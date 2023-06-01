PHIL Jamieson often finds himself in Newcastle, it's a city he's always felt a connection to.
Only a month ago the Mid North Coast resident was among the punters at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre checking out The Smashing Pumpkins, Jane's Addiction and Amyl & The Sniffers.
It's a venue his band Grinspoon headlined themselves in their triumphant greatest hits show in November 2019.
Over the next five months Jamieson will return for three important Newcastle gigs - two with his Grinners bandmates Pat Davern (guitar), Joe Hansen (bass) and Kristian Hopes (drums) and another as a solo artist.
The first on June 25 is likely to be the most memorable Newcastle gig the alternative-rock four-piece have performed in this city since their first visit in the mid-1990s.
Grinspoon will close out the Cambridge Hotel's three-day farewell street party, bringing down the curtain on Newcastle's most famed music venue before it's demolished to make way for student tower accommodation.
"It's going to be special for us," Jamieson says. "I love that joint. My whole family is coming down.
"We have a few tricks up our sleeve for that show, which I'm really excited about.
"It's really bittersweet and it's obviously an honour to close that pub. We love Newcastle so much and played there from very early on, so it's going to be one of those really beautiful, but sad, moments.
"Hopefully we're celebrating it in the right way."
Jamieson will then perform solo at Lizotte's on August 4, before bringing Grinspoon back on November 18 for the penultimate stop on their national Easy Detention Tour at NEX.
The tour celebrates the 20-year anniversary of Grinspoon's 1999 second album Easy and their commercial high-point, New Detention, released in 2002.
The two albums will also be released on vinyl for the first time.
Following the domestic success of their 1997 debut Guide To Better Living, Grinspoon spent much of the dying days of the '90s attempting to crack the lucrative North American market.
"It was of a time," Jamieson says when asked why he considers Easy to be his favourite Grinspoon album despite its flaws.
"We'd done Guide and toured relentlessly in America and a lot of that album was written in America.
"Rock Show was written in a Winnebago at the back of the House Of Blues in Chicago at 11pm after a show. Ready 1 was written in San Clemente on the west coast.
"Tang was written over there too."
But tensions were also high. Following their North American tour their manager quit and relationships within band, who been together since they were teenagers in Lismore, were being tested.
Despite the upheavals Grinspoon pooled their songs together with producer Jonathan Burnside (The Sleepy Jackson, Dan Sultan) to record an album arguably heavier than their punky debut, while also writing catchier hooks for singles like Ready 1, Rock Show and Secrets.
We were just doing what we wanted to do, which is why it's flawed, but makes me love it.- Phil Jamieson, of Grinspoon
"Guide To Better Living had no guitar solos on it at all and on Easy we were just letting loose," Jamieson says. "We were doing whatever the f--- we wanted.
"The reins were off. It wasn't A&R-ed at all really. We were just doing what we wanted to do, which is why it's flawed, but it makes me love it."
By the time Grinspoon reached their third album New Detention the ship had steadied its course.
New manager Gregg Donovan, who remains in that role today, was on board and the band had 50 songs written when recording sessions with Guide To Better Living producer Phil McKellar began in late 2001.
The album would feature the band's biggest single, Chemical Heart, a mellower and more melodic track that finished second to Queens Of The Stone Age's No One Knows in the 2002 Triple J Hottest 100.
"During all that we were demoing constantly in Ultimo in Sydney, just throwing whatever we could throw at the walls," Jamieson says.
"I never felt any pressure to be commercial. That's the antithesis in 2001-02 of what I was trying to do.
"I was just trying to write good songs and also enjoy it as much as I could and it ended up being this crazy crossover record for us."
Jamieson he didn't even realise Chemical Heart was a single, until he heard McKellar's reaction to the track and Donovan urged the band to lead with the song.
"I just thought it would be tucked at the end of the record like Hate, Dial Tone or Bad Funk Stripe," he says.
"At the time I thought it was cute, I thought this was nice. I didn't think it would be like that.
"You never expect that, or maybe somebody can, but they have different songwriting brains to what I do.
"I just try to write what's in front of me and then get to the next one.
"Then we went and recorded with Phil McKellar and he's like, 'I think we've got something here,' and I'm like, 'oh great'."
Phil Jamieson plays Lizotte's on August 4 before he returns with Grinspoon on their Easy Detention tour at Newcastle's NEX on November 18.
