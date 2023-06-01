4 beds | 2 baths | 2 cars
A prized setting directly opposite Learmonth Park enhances the exceptional lifestyle allure of this outstanding executive residence.
Just four and a half years old, it's designed with an emphasis on easy living and entertaining highlighted by a range of stunning features showcased over two impeccable levels.
A choice of living zones includes an open plan lounge and dining, family room and a private parents retreat.
Upstairs, the island kitchen provides a stunning focal point accented by stone benchtops, a full suite of Miele appliances and a walk-in pantry.
The ultra-stylish scheme continues in the two sophisticated bathrooms and the powder room, while all four bedrooms are generously sized.
A private decked courtyard with a cherished north-to-rear aspect adds a fine finishing touch.
This is an exceptional Hamilton South property close to the CBD, Marketown, Beaumont Street cafes and minutes from surf beaches and schools.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.