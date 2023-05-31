Queensland mount stunning comeback to win State of Origin series opener

A 12-MAN Queensland team produced a remarkable comeback to beat NSW 26-18 in the State of Origin series opener at Adelaide Oval on Wednesday night.
Trailing 18-16 and having lost enforcer Thomas Flegler to the sin-bin, the defending champions rallied with tries by centre Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and five-eighth Cameron Munster to dash NSW's hopes.
The series now heads to game two at Suncorp Stadium on June 21.
Queensland enjoyed a dream start, posting tries by Tabuai-Fidow and winger Selwyn Cobbo to lead 10-0 after only 10 minutes.
NSW thought they had reduced the deficit in the 23rd minute when Knights back-rower Tyson Frizell crashed over, only for the video referee to rule he did not ground the ball in-goal.
Eight minutes later, the Blues finally opened their account when interchange forward Liam Martin burst through Queensland's defence after a Jarome Luai short ball.
The Blues hit the lead three minutes after the half-time break with a fortuitous Apisai Koroisau try, but the Maroons replied with Cobbo's second try to edge back ahead.
When centre Stephen Crichton scored for NSW in the 66th minute, the Blues were well placed to take a 1-0 lead in the series.
But a Queensland team hindered by injuries and Flegler's sin-binning produced one of Origin's greatest escapes.
