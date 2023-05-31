Newcastle Herald
Home/News/National

Attoroney-General will wait for inquiry report before making a decision on baby killer Kathleen Folbigg

By Luke Costin
Updated June 1 2023 - 12:13pm, first published 9:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kathleen Folbigg has served 20 years of a 25-year minimum sentence for the deaths of her children. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)
Kathleen Folbigg has served 20 years of a 25-year minimum sentence for the deaths of her children. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)

Each day convicted killer Kathleen Folbigg spends in prison while the attorney-general waits for the results of an inquiry into her guilt is undermining the rule of law, advocates say.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from National
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.