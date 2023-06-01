Trainer Tony Mason on hot streak for meeting at The Gardens

Tony Mason expects Kyza Nismo and Auriel's Nismo to appreciate the rise in distance at The Gardens on Friday when the Brandy Hill trainer chases back-to-back doubles this week with four last-start winners.
Kyza Nismo and Auriel's Nismo won 400m maidens at Maitland on Monday night, which followed victories for Mason with Evie Nismo and Fat Boy's Wants at The Gardens last week. The quartet and Black Iron, a runner-up last start at The Gardens, give Mason a strong hand at the 12-race card.
Kyza Nismo broke through on Monday at her second start, leading from box two and winning by nine lengths. Auriel's Nismo, having her fourth start, was more dominant, scoring a 15.25-length victory from the eight.
They step up to 515m for 5th grade races and have boxes three and six for the seventh and eighth on the program respectively.
"They are looking for 500 metres, but we couldn't find a race for them, so we went off and won those 400s the other night," Mason said.
"But I think they are better suited to The Gardens. They run good time around there.
"They are only young, but they are trialling well and going good."
Mason has Evie Nismo (box three) and Fat Boy's Wants (seven) in the ninth, a 4th/5th grade 515m race.
"Fat Boy's Wants is boxed well and she's got a big motor that girl. It's just if she can put her best foot forward," he said. "The other one is a nice bitch too, but she's only young and is a bit outgraded. But she's got that ability to get out and lead, and she could run 29.50 and you're hard to beat when you're doing that."
Black Iron has a tough assignment in race four, a 400m free-for-all, but has box eight, where he has won twice and placed twice in four attempts.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.