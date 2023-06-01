Newcastle Herald
Trainer Tony Mason on hot streak for meeting at The Gardens

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated June 1 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 2:30pm
Trainer Tony Mason. Picture Gosford Greyhounds
Trainer Tony Mason. Picture Gosford Greyhounds

Tony Mason expects Kyza Nismo and Auriel's Nismo to appreciate the rise in distance at The Gardens on Friday when the Brandy Hill trainer chases back-to-back doubles this week with four last-start winners.

