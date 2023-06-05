Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Newcastle pharmacists back UTI treatments and can do more to ease GP pressure

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
June 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pharmacist James Reid says the idea of UTI treatment at chemists is to "lessen the workload for GPs in non-complicated cases". Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Pharmacist James Reid says the idea of UTI treatment at chemists is to "lessen the workload for GPs in non-complicated cases". Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Newcastle pharmacists say the trial of treating uncomplicated urinary tract infections (UTIs) without a doctor's prescription is a big benefit to patients.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

Damon Cronshaw

Journalist

Health and medicine, science, research, conservation, nutrition, animal welfare, technology, sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.