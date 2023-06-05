Newcastle pharmacists say the trial of treating uncomplicated urinary tract infections (UTIs) without a doctor's prescription is a big benefit to patients.
About 100 pharmacies are involved in the first stage of the $5 million NSW government trial, including four in Newcastle and seven in other parts of the Hunter.
The trial, which enables pharmacists to dispense antibiotics for UTI infections, has been running for a fortnight.
Manish Bagga, owner and pharmacist of Bagga's Pharmacy Newcastle, said "we're seeing on average one to two women a day".
Mr Bagga said the women were "very much" supportive of the trial, given the difficulty in securing prompt GP appointments.
"Most of the women that come in haven't been able to get in to see their local practitioner," he said.
More pharmacies in NSW will be included in the trial this year, including Doc's Mega Save Chemist at Marketown in Newcastle West.
"The idea is to lessen the workload for GPs in non-complicated cases to free up GP appointments. That's the key here," Doc's pharmacist James Reid said.
"No one is trying to step into each other's territory. Obviously we would refer back to GPs if there are any complications or concerns."
Piggott's Pharmacy outlets at Merewether and Lambton are part of the UTI trial.
"Anecdotally, the women have had positive experiences in terms of having their symptoms resolved," owner Anthony Piggott said.
Mr Piggott said some women seeking UTI treatment are given antibiotics, others are referred to a GP and some "don't need anything at all".
Not all women who think they need antibiotics for a UTI receive them.
"We go through a structured plan where they need to qualify for treatment," he said.
If an infection is showing signs of complication, the patient is referred to a GP.
The University of Newcastle is running a clinical trial for the NSW project, which aims to foster "safe, appropriate and timely access to treatment".
A similar UTI trial that occurred in Queensland has been made permanent in that state.
The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) has raised concerns that expanding pharmacy prescribing powers to treat UTIs would "compromise patient safety and wellbeing".
RACGP president Nicole Higgins said last month that the Queensland government "should terminate unsupervised pharmacy prescribing of UTIs".
"Ask any GP and they will tell you - there is no such thing as an 'uncomplicated' UTI," she said.
Mr Piggott said he doesn't want to "annoy doctors or take away their business".
"But the UTI stuff is really handy for people whose GPs are closed on the weekend," he said.
"I'm happy for people to go to the doctor but, if they can't get in, I guess it is nice for females to have another option."
There are plans for pharmacists to take on more responsibility through a concept dubbed "full scope of practice" to further ease pressure on GPs.
Mr Bagga said he "absolutely" supported this.
"The health system is stretched at the moment, so there's a need for when people can't see their local doctors to have an option."
The plans mean pharmacists could take on more responsibility such as blood pressure and cholesterol checks, along with treatment for UTIs and resupplying scripts for the contraceptive pill.
From July, women aged 18 to 35 can get a resupply of the oral contraceptive pill from a pharmacy. It won't matter if their prescription has expired.
The NSW government has authorised pharmacists to administer a wider range of public health and travel vaccinations and backed the concept of them prescribing medications for skin ailments and ear infections.
Mr Reid said the next year will be "a huge change for the industry".
"It can only benefit patients when done correctly. There's a bit of work to be done and there's got to be some strict criteria and training. But once that's in place, it'll be a great thing."
Mr Piggott said the changes "need to be carefully managed".
