DAVID Fifita looks set to play for two clubs on opposite sides of the world in the space of a week.
Recovering from a hamstring injury to line up for Newcastle Rugby League side The Entrance at Maitland on Saturday, Fifita has since headed back to the UK and joined English Super League side Wakefield Trinity ahead of Magic Weekend.
The 33-year-old forward, twin brother of retired NRL player Andrew, has signed for struggling Wakefield until the end of 2023 having previously made 141 appearances at Trinity (2016-2022).
"It goes without saying that this is one of the hardest things I've had to do, leaving my family back in Australia," Fifita told Wakefield's media.
"At this time, I want to concentrate on getting myself right and bringing that smile back to Wakefield fans. The hard work starts now and I'll be giving everything for the challenge ahead, which is to try and help a club close to my heart stay in the top tier."
Wakefield, winless and battling relegation, meet Leigh at Newcastle United's St James' Park on Sunday.
"He's a player that will make a huge difference to the dressing room and it's been great to have him training with us this morning [Wednesday]," Trinty coach Mark Applegarth said.
"On his day, he's an unplayable talent and he's certainly excited to be with us to help us survive. He has the ability to stress a defence and create some tempo for us to play off, which is something we have been missing for most parts of this year."
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
