Rare offering in historic East End

33 Stevenson Place, Newcastle East
This commanding c1870s 'Paddington style' terrace seamlessly melds the grandeur of the Victorian era with classic contemporary updates for the ultimate in coastal living. Located in the historic heart of Newcastle's East End this landmark terrace is flanked by Newcastle and Nobbys beaches and Newcastle's bustling working harbour.
The owner Sheriden Rhodes said "Our gorgeous old terrace was first owned by Robert Fisher who we believe owned a tweed mill at neighbouring Stockton which at the time was the biggest factory in the fledgling colony.
"There are currently no homes on the market in the East End (apartments often come up for sale).
"Historic homes like ours with its soaring 12ft ceilings, four fireplaces, cedar doors and wrought iron balustrades rarely come on the market and attract a lot of attention when they do."
The home has street appeal in abundance and picturesque charm in a tightly held locale.
The wide-fronted two-storey terrace is framed by a sundrenched north-facing courtyard with a frangipani tree.
Striking interiors are bathed in natural light, and there are soaring decorative 12ft ceilings, wide cornices and high skirtings.
Other delightful include four ornate fireplaces (three working), cedar doors and a staircase as well as stunning wrought iron balustrades
There are three bedrooms including an expansive main retreat that opens to sunny front balcony. A third bedroom also offers a petite balcony accessed via French doors.
The two bathrooms are newly renovated bathrooms. The downstairs bathroom boasts crisp coastal hues, and brass tapware and incorporates a laundry, bath, and a separate toilet.
Relax in the rear courtyard with timber decking, brick paving, established gardens, High Swan Dive green- wall offers a private leafy sanctuary beneath marquee lights
Another bonus is the invaluable rear lane pedestrian access, with the potential for off-street parking for a bike or small vehicle.
Positioned for the best of city and coastal lifestyle, you can walk to cafes, bars, and restaurants. Stroll to beaches, or take a dip in the Newcastle Ocean Baths. The CBD, Foreshore Park, Nobbys Lighthouse, Newcastle Light Rail, and Honeysuckle precinct are nearby.
The home is also in the coveted zone for Newcastle East Public School and within easy walking distance to Newcastle Grammar.
