Letters

Letters and short takes June 2 2023

By Letters to the Editor
June 2 2023 - 4:30am
NSW were in a right state during the first State of Origin match
I HAVE just witnessed the worst display from a NSW rugby league team in recent years ('Queensland mount stunning comeback to win State of Origin series opener', Newcastle Herald 1/6). On paper, in my view, they had a much more superior team than Queensland and yet they just capitulated into the usual mess.

