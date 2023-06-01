NSW were in a right state during the first State of Origin match

I HAVE just witnessed the worst display from a NSW rugby league team in recent years ('Queensland mount stunning comeback to win State of Origin series opener', Newcastle Herald 1/6). On paper, in my view, they had a much more superior team than Queensland and yet they just capitulated into the usual mess.
The football never got out to wingers and the only time you saw them and the centres was running one-out on the first tackle. Surely Brad Fittler needs to go, especially after last year's effort? The kicking game was ordinary and predictable. The in-goal area at Adelaide's oval was bigger than my backyard and not one single grubber kick from the Blues. No change in tactics at half time. No wonder they lost. Not happy, Brad.
APART from at least two poor selection choices and a couple of dubious judicial decisions in the first half, it seems another difference between Queensland and NSW Origin teams is pride in the jersey.
How smart was it for NSW to change from the time-honoured sky blue to navy blue? I note Queensland retained the traditional maroon. Do we really need the overt and obsequious marketing emblazoned across both teams midriff?
Every State of Origin series is marketed with the use of tradition, so why not stick with it? I agree with Andrew Johns. The worst part of losing to Queensland is the crowing they go on with. A dash of humility would be nice. Conversely, a NSW win creates a week-long state of mourning where Queenslanders hardly speak to each other.
I FIRST began working as a lecturer at the University of Newcastle in May of 1992, 31 years ago.
At the time, our faculty had monthly face-to-face meetings where we discussed, debated and decided our policies, programs and courses.
Faculty and departments were elected. The ratio of students to staff was around 20 to one.
Our national union had secured specific days a week that we were to dedicate to our research: reading the latest research, editing journals, writing our work.
Our teaching was almost entirely face to face; we knew our students and each other.
Since then, I have seen vice-chancellors and their personally selected and rewarded executives come and go.
Executive salaries have become stratospheric and decision making has been centralised by those travelling executives who form the new cult of efficiency.
I joined my colleagues on strike this week because I believe the current executive has made it very clear they are attempting to push further.
Current staff to student ratios are around 65 students per member of staff. The majority of the "teaching" students now receive is either on pre-recorded videos or brief tutorials conducted by casual academics.
Full-time academic staff are given workloads that have no connection at all to the amount of time it takes to do any of our work well.
This isn't only about our attempts to hold onto what remains of public university education; it is about the future of the universities our children and grandchildren inherit.
ONCE again, the state member for Wallsend, Sonia Hornery, proves to be so valuable for the community by hitting back over claims made by the lord mayor of Newcastle about the city's pools ("MP hits back in pool saga", Herald 26/5).
As a Wallsend resident, I have definitely noticed the decline in standard of our pool over the past couple of summers since it went under the management of a private operator.
I believe Ms Hornery is right to fight for the rights of the people in advocating about how the pools are managed.
Thanks also to Liberal councillors Callum Pull and Jennie Barrie for their support of Ms Hornery in the "relentless bullying attacks'' (Herald 30/5). Keep up the pressure, guys.
WAKE up, Australia. If we continue to put our heads in the sand, these politicians will continue to do what they please. I believe that an internal investigation is required for Canberra - it's our money, not theirs.
They use excuses like Australia's security for their spending, but I believe they already failed that miserably.
With the recent allegations of PWC, Crown and Star City casinos, I think that either our government is incompetent or corrupt.
The only vote I think we should be having is whether Australians - no matter their race or colour - believe that these false politicians are looking after our best interests.
My vote would be a big fat "no".
Remember, they are no better than you or me; we all deserve a happy life filled with love and respect.
The crap they spew makes me sick. I'm very worried for my daughter's future.
Mr Albanese, clean up your own house before you go stereotyping people, which I may add would include you tackling recent issues that you and your predecessors have created.
I wouldn't pay our politicians to lick stamps. They must think that we Australians are blind.
SURELY City of Newcastle can see that continuing to pour money into the Summerhill Waste Management Centre is a lack of planning for the future.
Recent data has shown that a large number of people are relocating to the Hunter, and current development fully surrounds the facility.
Summerhill already has a major stench issue during the humid months. The ratepayers living in and around this odour - those in Fletcher, Cameron Park and Wallsend - deserve better.
Surely some planning should be in place to relocate the facility based on the amount of people building homes extremely close to this area.
Ratepayers' money should be spent on relocation knowing full well it's inevitable.
In my opinion, we wouldn't be having this conversation if the waste facility was in Cooks Hill.
IN reply to John Hollingworth (Short Takes, 29/9), the best reason for voting "yes" to the Voice referendum is that it is part of the Uluru Statement from the Heart given to then prime minister Malcolm Turnbull in 2017.
The statement also asked for a treaty and for truth to be told about the Indigenous Australians' loss of land, lives, culture and language since British colonisation began.
Despite a succession of governments at all levels and parliamentary representations, there is a long way to go before the gap in living standards - housing, health services, education and employment opportunities - is closed between Indigenous and non-Indigenous Australians.
To vote "yes" is a good step in the necessary process of justice and the honouring of the human rights of Indigenous Australians - and this is National Reconciliation Week.
Taking this step will also help work towards a remedy for the disproportionate number of Indigenous people who are in prison in this country.
THE Minns Labor government has been in power long enough to have made announcements on the future (or if there is a future) of the Mariyung Intercity train fleet, sitting idle at Broadmeadow and Adamstown at a monthly cost of millions by all reports. This saga has gone on long enough and needs to be brought to a conclusion.
THE only thing that's "cheap" about renewable energy is the input costs of the "fuel" (particularly sunshine and wind), but you must accept that Mother Nature will provide this according to her plan. Unfortunately, the footprint required for these generators is exceedingly large as their unit output is quite low, and the power distribution system needs to be duplicated to harness this energy. The longevity of these generating assets doesn't compare with the 50+ years of traditional generators. By all means, harness and integrate as much of this "cheap" energy, but accepting the need for generous reliable base load generating capacity is a no-brainer.
THE federal government says it has paid for recent advertisements promoting the Voice. In a democracy, we would expect both sides of a debate to be available for citizens to be advised of all the issues. When can we expect the other side of the story paid for by taxpayers?
JOHN Cooper (Short Takes, 29/5), tells us that a nuclear power station could be built on present power station sites. I think what Minister Bowen meant when he said he couldn't find a place where it would be located, he was talking about local objections and protests from residents, councils and even state governments.
I JUST read that State of Origin in Adelaide didn't sell out. The arrogance of the NRL, showing a billboard saying "Real footy is coming soon to Adelaide" in an AFL city. Who do they really think they are?
OUR Prime Minister is preparing sweeping regulations on artificial intelligence amid concerns that the AI explosion could lead to human extinction and damaging disinformation. We do not need AI disinformation as we already get enough from some of our media and politicians. I do not know what our PM is worried about, as I think it would be beneficial if some of our politicians had some help from AI. Any intelligence will do.
STEVE Barnett (Short Takes, 1/6), allegedly Capt. Phillip beat La Perouse only by a few days in claiming Australia in 1788. Otherwise, I can see you in your boucherie, decked out in cravat and beret, selling boeuf and agneau saucisses.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.