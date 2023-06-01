Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald Property: Is the downturn done? House values on the rise

Updated June 2 2023 - 9:07am, first published June 1 2023 - 11:56am
House values are up and the median house price in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie has grown to $840,336, according to CoreLogic's national Home Value Index (HVI). Picture Marina Neil.
House values are up and the median house price in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie has grown to $840,336, according to CoreLogic's national Home Value Index (HVI). Picture Marina Neil.

House values in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie are on the rise again, with CoreLogic's national Home Value Index (HVI) recording a third consecutive monthly increase.

