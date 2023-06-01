Newcastle Herald Property: Is the downturn done? House values on the rise

House values in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie are on the rise again, with CoreLogic's national Home Value Index (HVI) recording a third consecutive monthly increase.
Houses in the region recorded growth of 1.0 per cent last month and unit values also recorded an increase of 1.8 per cent.
The median house value in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie has grown to $840,336. Unit values in the region hold a median of $646,155.
A NEW report has revealed Lake Macquarie and Maitland among the hotspots in Australia for people leaving major cities to live in regional areas.
Lake Macquarie placed seventh in a list of the top 10 most popular destinations for net internal migration, with a 3.3 per cent share in Australia from the 12 months to March 2023.
Maitland came in at ninth position with a 3 per cent share, according to The Regional Movers Index.
Wollombi's Capers Guesthouse is on the market and expected to fetch around $5.2 million.
The sale consists of the main homestead, which currently operates as the Capers Guesthouse, along with the property's original 100-year-old cottage, known as Capers Cottage, and a self-contained studio, The Boiling Billy Barn
Smashed windows, peeling wallpaper and ageing shag pile carpet would turn most home buyers off.
But for renovators, looking beyond the faults can often become lucrative, particularly when buying the worst house on the best street.
Here are five homes on sought-after streets that are ready for renovation across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.
A land holding spanning just over an acre in the inner city, which includes the heritage-listed Central Hall building, is on the market.
The sale is an amalgamation of four properties that can be purchased individually or in one line.
Overall, the property has a combined building area of 7,115 square metres and occupies 135, 139, 141 and 149 King Street, Newcastle, with tenants including cocktail bar and lounge, Bartholomew's, and Endota Spa.
Analysis by Ray White of all residential listings across the region reveals that mortgagee sales are yet to surface in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie.
"We are not seeing them and even nationally, we have seen a rise in mortgagee sales but it is still only 300," Ray White chief economist Nerida Conisbee said.
A much-loved Merewether home held by the same family for 45 years was among the weekend's auction results.
The three-bedroom, one-bathroom home in original condition at 95 Mitchell Street pulled in the biggest result of the weekend on Saturday with six registered bidders competing for the property.
The property sold under the hammer for $2.42 million to a family from the Newcastle area.
This commanding c1870s 'Paddington style' terrace in Newcastle East hit the market this week with McGrath's Tammy Hawkins.
Located in the historic heart of Newcastle's East End this landmark terrace is flanked by Newcastle and Nobbys beaches and Newcastle's bustling working harbour.
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
