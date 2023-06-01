Newcastle Herald
Matt Magann back as Newcastle men's representative squad eye Hockey NSW State Championships on home soil

Updated June 1 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 4:30pm
Matt Magann returns for Newcastle. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers
Matt Magann returns for Newcastle. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

MATT Magann returns to the men's representative squad in 2023 as Newcastle eye a NSW State Championships campaign on home soil.

