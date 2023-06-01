MATT Magann returns to the men's representative squad in 2023 as Newcastle eye a NSW State Championships campaign on home soil.
Magann missed last year's tournament with an ankle injury but 12 months later will line up at Newcastle International Hockey Centre over the June long weekend.
Newcastle coach Dave Willott says the inclusion of Magann, who plays Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League for Maitland, would be a "bonus" for the hosts.
Magann was picked up by South Australia for last year's national Hockey One competition after initially being part of the extended NSW group alongside current Newcastle teammates Rory Walker and Sam Mudford.
"The 2023 [NSW] Pride squad gets selected from this [State Championships] and they will definitely want to make it, then try and battle away to make the final 20," Willott said.
Newcastle were knocked out in the semis in Tamworth in 2022, having claimed the title three years earlier.
First timers Noah Abell, Lukas Gremm, Ed Hunt, Bayden Smith and Kurt Walters bring "youthful energy" according to Willott.
Nick Hill captains the 16-player squad. Mick Sneesby is goalkeeper.
A draw has yet to be released but games take place from Saturday to Monday (10-12).
NEWCASTLE: Mick Sneesby (Gosford), Josh Magann, Matt Magann (Maitland), Josh Bruton, Ed Hunt, Nick Hill, James Piper, Seth Roach, Kurt Walters, Rory Walker, Ryan Woolnough (Norths), Lukas Gremm (Souths), Noah Abell, Ben Ferguson, Sam Mudford, Bayden Smith (Wests).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
