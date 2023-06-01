WAITS for youth housing continue to skyrocket across the Hunter as more than 1500 young people are thrown into homelessness amidst rising costs of living.
An estimated 1844 people aged 19 and under presented to specialist homelessness services across the Hunter last financial year, according to Homelessness NSW.
In the same period, 26 per cent of homeless people in the Hunter were 19 and under, up more than four per cent from the state average.
Newcastle-based charity Samaritans are now calling for support through winter, as they say conditions for youth worsen.
"We're under great pressure because the economy is under great pressure," Samaritans president Bishop Peter Stuart said.
"So many people are being rendered silent because there are some indicators of homelessness [getting better] or the government managing it, yet this group of people who are in poverty are more vulnerable than perhaps they've ever been."
Samaritans have helped 1508 homeless people aged between 12 and 24 to June this year, up from 1296 young people in all of 2022.
But at least 43 people remain on a waiting list as all 21 beds at the student accommodation service are full.
Unlike most specialist homelessness services, it is not eligible for government funding. Wages and facilities are funded entirely through donations.
"We do try and touch base with people while they're on the waiting list but unfortunately we just cant have enough staff to cater to everyone. That is an [issue] right across the sector," Samaritans community services manager Lauren Fisher said.
Ms Fisher said young people who miss out on services often see their education disrupted, which can leave them in a cycle of poverty.
"Couch surfing, including with whole families, means [young people] often do drop out and are falling behind in education," she said.
"There are so many more homeless young people in the Hunter that we don't know about."
She urged people to donate to the winter appeal, which bolsters the student program for 16 to 24-year-olds.
Participants are matched with a mentor and case worker who help them pursue higher education.
This year, five young people started university through the program and several others finished trades.
Bree, 18, fled home after a family break down. She finished her HSC through TAFE a year early in the student program and is now in the second year of a marine science degree.
"I'd been staying at friends places and not going home," she said. "I just called the refuge number [for Samaritans].
"From there, I went through a couple of transition houses until I ended up in the student accommodation.
"This student accommodation signifies that you made it. You did it. You got out and you made it through. Now you can live on your own happily and live your own life, which seemed impossible before. Before, I didn't see a future," Bree said.
She is now "excited" to see where she will go and what she will achieve.
Bishop Peter said keeping young people in education was crucial to breaking trauma cycles.
"Behind this was our learning that if we were able to help people get on the path of study and work, they would actually develop what they need to get out of the homelessness cycle," he said.
Young people housed by Samaritans are considered private renters and therefore have a rental history.
Through case workers, they have success breaking into the private rental market once they leave Samaritans, despite less than one per cent of the market being affordable housing.
"Everything about the program is around trying to set them up for success later on," Bishop Peter said.
But for children under 16, even fewer housing options are available.
Along with Allambi Care in Lake Macquarie, Samaritans is one of just two services in the lower Hunter that provides refuge accommodation to unaccompanied minors between 12 and 15. There are just 14 beds for this demographic in the whole of the Hunter.
Ms Fisher said this leave children vulnerable to change and with a lack of adult support. Many are forced to move away from friends or school.
"Even when they can get into a new school, it's a whole change in friendships and support networks. It makes a huge impact," Ms Fisher said.
Women's refuges including Carrie's Place in Maitland house children with their parents but can not take on unaccompanied minors.
"Our refuges can take a family unit but it's very tricky, particularly around parenting," Carrie's Place program manager Ange Kiley said.
"We have got older people [in the refuge] who have their own ideas of what parenting look like and younger people can feel inexperienced. They need support and nurturing rather than judgement."
Carrie's Place hopes to care for young parents through a specialised refuge in the future to give children experiencing homelessness the best chance at thriving.
Community members can donate to Samaritan's winter appeal at https://www.samaritans.org.au/get-involved/winter-appeal-23
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
