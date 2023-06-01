Seven Days in League: Hey, True Blue

RYAN Carr comes crashing back to earth, a week after his stunning NRL coaching debut for St George Illawarra.
Having steered the Dragons to a shock win against the Chooks in his first assignment, speculation is mounting that the stopgap tactician who nobody knows from a bar of soap will be offered a lifetime deal.
If I was Carr, however, I'd be a bit wary about signing it. I mean his predecessor, poor old Anthony Griffin, appeared to age three decades in three years before Dragons officials finally put him out of his misery.
Tonight's clash of the coaches shapes as a complete mismatch, on paper at least. Carr, with one game under his belt, up against the Old Fox, who recently celebrated the 9000th fixture of a career that kicked off back in 1908.
The Fox no doubt takes great delight in ruining the rookie's 100 per cent winning record as the Dolphins prevail 26-12.
NSWRL powerbrokers are under siege after their decision to wear a navy-blue "alternate" kit in Wednesday's season-opener against those dirty, rotten Cane Toads.
"Does anyone at the NSWRL understand the importance of 43 years of history of players wearing the sky-blue of NSW," former Blues legend Garry Jack fumes on Twitter.
"Why change it to navy blue? Origin is about history, not marketing. It's about wearing the sky-blue jersey your idols wore, with your name on back. Go the mighty Blues."
As a traditionalist, I understand where Jack is coming from.
But times have changed. Given that there are three Origin games each year, I can't help thinking it would be nice if the Blues considered wearing a Women in League jersey, an Anzac Day jersey, a Marvel Superheroes jersey or even a "Pride Round" jersey.
At $169.99 apiece, they're great value for money.
REMEMBER the fuss Canterbury football director Phil Gould kicked up a few weeks ago when a handful of Knights players headed overseas in bye week?
Well, apparently the same rules don't apply at the Bulldogs, who are currently enjoying their own mid-season break and have been spotted as far afield as Hamilton Island and Port Douglas.
"I'm very comfortable with how we've approached our first bye of the season ... with 14 days in between matches, our players had an extended weekend to refresh, both mentally and physically," Bulldogs CEO Aaron Warburton says.
Yeah, well, it wouldn't have happened in Gus's day.
Meanwhile, across the ditch, Napier locals uphold a proud Kiwi tradition of interrupting Saturday's match between the Warriors and Broncos with a procession of pitch invaders.
Security guards have their hands full trying to contain the interlopers, prompting pleas for the government to introduce harsher deterrents, such as serious fines.
The Kiwis could do a lot worse than ask former Aussie cricket captain Greg Chappell for some advice.
Greg used to like whacking streakers on the bare bum with his Gray-Nicolls Super Scoop, although these days that would no doubt be frowned upon by the bleeding-heart humanitarians.
I NOTE with interest a snippet in Buzz Rothfield's Sunday-Telegraph column that reveals disgraced former NRL stars Jarryd Hayne and Manase Fainu are now cell-mates in prison.
It strikes me as a tad weird that, of all the jails and convicts in NSW, these two blokes have somehow ended up sharing the same room.
Perhaps the rest of the riff-raff, deadbeats and scumbags won't lower their standards by associating with them?
Meanwhile, some running commentary from the Eighth Immortal catches my ear as the Knights sink a Turbo-less Manly 28-18.
Joey christens the currently unnamed western grandstand at McDonald Jones Stadium the "Brett Grogan Stand", in honour of a former teammate.
Fair enough. Now all we need is for the government to rubber-stamp it.
THERE is a disparaging tone to reports that NSW halfback Nathan Cleary is struggling with a toothache in the countdown to Origin I.
Surely nobody misses an Origin with a toothache?
All I'll say is that anyone sniggering at Cleary obviously hasn't been on the receiving end of root-canal surgery.
EVIDENCE-based colour expert Zena O'Connor tells the Sydney Morning Herald that NSW's navy-blue kit could be a masterpiece.
"When it comes to sport, dark blue is associated with winning at the highest level," O'Connor explains.
"Oxford and Cambridge Universities are both associated with dark blue, and they award dark-blue ribbons. It's a good move by NSW to wear the dark blue."
In contrast, O'Connor describes maroon as an "oddball colour", which hopefully leaves every resident north of the Tweed feeling green with envy and seeing red.
HOW bad are the Dragons going?
Just when it appears they are on the verge of announcing a four-year deal for Jason Ryles as their new coach, he replies with a "thanks, but no thanks", amid rumours that he'd rather take charge of the Warilla Gorillas.
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.