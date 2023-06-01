State of Origin no-try decision baffles NSW forward Tyson Frizell

NSW forward Tyson Frizell insists he grounded the ball before being denied a try by the video referee in Wednesday's 26-18 loss to Queensland at Adelaide Oval.
The Newcastle warhorse appeared to have scored in the 23rd minute, but Maroons winger Murray Taulagi did a tremendous job to get his hand under the ball before the Blues powerhouse crossed the white stripe.
Referee Ashley Klein ruled no try on-field and then the Bunker had a close look at several angles.
Queensland assistant coach Cameron Smith, watching the replay for the first time in commentary on Channel Nine, said: "It looks like part of the ball has touched the turf."
In post-match interviews, Frizell expressed similar sentiments.
"I thought I got it down. I'm not just saying it,'' Frizell said.
"I looked at the first replay and started walking back because I thought we'd be shooting for a goal.
"Once I went over the ball hit the ground ... I'm sure I got there.''
Asked for his thoughts, NSW coach Brad Fittler said: "I'm the coach of the team that didn't win it, so I thought it was a try."
Blues skipper James Tedesco added: "It could have gone either way."
On a second viewing from another angle it was not clear whether Frizell had got the ball down but Smith doubled down on his initial analysis that "from the previous angle it looked as though some part of that football had touched the turf".
Bunker official Grant Atkins clearly disagreed, saying there was not enough evidence to overturn the initial decision by Klein.
The Blues were trailing 10-0 at the time but scored in the 32nd minute through Liam Martin to go into half-time trailing 10-6.
