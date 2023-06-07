Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food
Food

Your chance to sample rare Jura wines at winter solstice dinner hosted by Vera Wine and HUMBUG

LR
By Lisa Rockman
June 7 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Vera Wine and HUMBUG are celebrating the unique wines of the Jura region at a five-course winter solstice dinner this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.