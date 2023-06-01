AN award-winning artist with ties to the Hunter will create portraits of Liddell power station's workforce as part of a tribute to the station's legacy in the wake of its closure.
Todd Fuller will head to Muswellbrook in June as part of a joint project between AGL Macquarie and Arts Upper Hunter dubbed LiddellWORKS to mark the closure of the long-running generator earlier this year.
The project picked 16 artists to document, record and interpret the power station, with a major exhibition slated for Muswellbrook and Singleton next year.
Fuller, who originally hails from the Hunter, will document a cross-section of former and present workers during sittings in Muswellbrook and Branxton.
"My father worked at Liddell for 38 years. As such, I have an intimate insight into the experiences of those who worked at Liddell, the local community and the social and political complexities of workforce as the station reached the end of its life," he said.
"This is a unique opportunity to archive, document, preserve and celebrate the human side to this significant site."
A graduate of Sydney's National Art School, Fuller has spent residencies in Paris, at the British School of Rome and the NG Creative Residency in Provence.
He was a finalist in the 2019 Sulman Prize and won the prestigious Jacaranda Acquisitive Drawing Award in 2018.
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.