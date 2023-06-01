A bus filled with 19 excited Stockton Sharks girls is set to roll into Sydney tonight to watch the 2023 Women's State of Origin at CommBank Stadium.
NSW Blues star Millie Boyle secured tickets for the U13 girls team, after making a surprise visit to their training session on Thursday, May 25 at Lynn Oval.
While 18 of the players will be cheering on the Sky Blues, Ella Robinson is the only Queensland supporter on the trip.
Team mate Adana Bell, 12, joked they were going to wait for the bus to stop so they could eject the only Maroons supporter.
First time footy player Charlie Hafey, 11, said she was excited to experience women's Origin with her team.
"Going to the women's state of origin is just an awesome experience for us as a team," she said.
"It's great to be able to do this with the girls, they've all been so supportive and welcoming of me joining this year."
Three of the girls have been to origin before but only the men's matches.
Coach's daughter Maddie O'Sullivan is a women's Knights fan through and through, and was thankful to Boyle for the invitation and opportunity.
"I think the men's professional games are probably rougher than the women's, but I honestly think the women are more skillful. We're all really excited to be going to Origin to see such a high level game," she said.
Talia Gleeson, 12, has been playing the game for five years and was looking forward to experiencing the atmosphere in Sydney tonight.
"Getting to go to the state of origin as a team is the best. I think the women's games are better than the men's to be honest. I love the skill level, it's fast and really great to watch," she said.
Stockton Sharks manager Jay Bell thanked Westpac for making the trip to Origin possible.
"The whole team are stoked to be watching Origin in person and this opportunity has as a bonus, doubled as a bonding session for the girls."
IN THE NEWS
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I take pride in regional journalism which I believe is crucial to informing our towns and cities. Have a story? Email me at alanna.tomazin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.