More than 1500 school students gathered at Rathmines Park on Thursday to mark Reconciliation Week with Aboriginal elders.
Students from Toronto High and its eight feeder primary schools, including Awaba Public School, Rathmines Public School and Toronto Public School, learnt about the traditional importance of smoking ceremonies and reflected on the effects of colonisation.
"It was a great experience," Toronto Public School Year 6 student, Rily Hubbock, said. "We learnt about warding off evil spirits and Aboriginal traditions."
Following the smoking ceremony, students walked across the foreshore in a show of unity with the Awabakal people of Lake Macquarie. This foreshore is known as 'derah-bambah', meaning 'rising ground'.
"We did the walk to remember the past and reflect on the negative things that happened to Aboriginal people here," Neveah Gascoyne-Armstrong, Year 6, said.
At least 38 Aboriginal people were killed in the Hunter during the 1800s, including at Paterson River.
Toronto Public School's relieving principal, Michael Murphy, said recognition of Indigenous lands and experience was crucial for students. Thirty-three per cent of students at the school identified as Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander.
"This is about a better future for our students and [community]," he said.
The event, now in its second year, is part of a broader Aboriginal education initiative in the area.
Toronto Public School is part of the University of Newcastle's 16-week Deadly Streaming program, which helps Aboriginal students connect with culture. The school also works with Roo Faulkner, from Winanga-y Dreaming, who teaches dance and language.
"We are trying to get Aboriginal people into our school regularly," Mr Murphy said.
"The aim is to foster reconciliation and education."
About 350 students also gathered at the Museum of Art and Culture Lake Macquarie, yapang, on Thursday, where they learnt about culture, history and art during 30-minute workshops.
"The theme for this year's National Reconciliation Week is 'be a voice for generations'," Lake Macquarie City Council's arts and culture manager Jacqui Hemsley said. "It was wonderful to see our younger generation participating with such enthusiasm and curiosity."
Local Aboriginal artist Doug Archibald took students through the process of making a traditional bark canoe and possum-skin cloaks, while other artists explained the intricacies of weaving using dried grass.
Reconciliation Week runs from May 27 to June 3 each year.
Lucinda Garbutt-Young is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in communications and reported for several community media organisations across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Lucinda at l.garbutt-young@newcastleherald.com.au
